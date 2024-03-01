Maurel & Prom: 3% rise in annual RNPG

Maurel & Prom has reported a 3% increase in net income (group share) to $210 million for the past year, despite a 19% decline in EBITDA to $359 million and virtually stable sales (+1%) to $682 million.



The oil company states that its production (M&P share) has increased by 10% to 28,057 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2023.057 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2023, but that the average selling price of oil fell by 19% to $79.3 per barrel.



After reviewing the Group's financial position and performance in 2023, the Board of Directors proposes payment of a dividend of 0.23 euros per share, for a total of $50 million.



