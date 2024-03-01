Maurel & Prom: 3% rise in annual RNPG
The oil company states that its production (M&P share) has increased by 10% to 28,057 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2023.057 boe/d (barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2023, but that the average selling price of oil fell by 19% to $79.3 per barrel.
After reviewing the Group's financial position and performance in 2023, the Board of Directors proposes payment of a dividend of 0.23 euros per share, for a total of $50 million.
