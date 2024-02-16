Maurel & Prom: GOC exercises its pre-emptive right over Assala

Maurel & Prom (M&P) has announced that Gabon Oil Company (GOC) exercised its sovereign pre-emptive right to acquire Assala on February 15, thereby rendering the share purchase agreement signed by M&P on August 15 null and void.



M&P confirms and reiterates its determination to remain a trusted partner of the Republic of Gabon, as evidenced by its presence and all its projects in the country for almost 20 years now", says the oil company.



Claiming to be in a very healthy financial position, M&P is currently in a major development phase, marked in particular by the current restart of its activities in Venezuela.



