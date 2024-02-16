Maurel & Prom: GOC exercises its pre-emptive right over Assala
M&P confirms and reiterates its determination to remain a trusted partner of the Republic of Gabon, as evidenced by its presence and all its projects in the country for almost 20 years now", says the oil company.
Claiming to be in a very healthy financial position, M&P is currently in a major development phase, marked in particular by the current restart of its activities in Venezuela.
