Maurel & Prom (“M&P”) (Paris:MAU) announces its entry into the SBF 120 index, one of the main indices of the Paris Stock Exchange including the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation. This will take place after markets close on Friday 15 March 2024 and be effective from Monday 18 March 2024.

Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer of M&P, stated: “We are very pleased that M&P is joining the SBF 120 index. Our strong market performance reflects the success of our financial discipline and our deleveraging efforts, as well as the relevance of our strategy of development of our activities. We intend to continue and intensify our value creation for all of our shareholders in the years to come.”

This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

SBF 120 – CAC Mid 60 – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

