Maurel & Prom: has completed the acquisition of Wentworth

December 21, 2023 at 12:04 pm EST

Maurel & Prom has successfully completed the acquisition of Wentworth Resources announced on December 5, 2022.



Following completion of the Acquisition, M&P's share in the Mnazi Bay asset has increased from 48.06% to 80%, with TPDC holding the remaining 20%.



TPDC, in accordance with the Agreement signed with M&P, now has one month to exercise its Call Option to increase its stake from 20% to 40%. The resulting shares in the Mnazi Bay asset would be 60% for M&P and 40% for TPDC.



Olivier de Langavant, Managing Director of M&P, said: 'This is an important and exciting moment for M&P, which strengthens the foundations for the next phase of development of its long and successful partnership with TPDC to contribute to the growth of the Tanzanian natural gas sector.'



