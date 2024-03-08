Maurel & Prom joins the SBF 120 index

Maurel & Prom announces its inclusion in the SBF 120 index, one of the Paris Bourse's main indices, comprising the top 120 stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.



The decision to include the company in the index was taken by Euronext's Scientific Advisory Board following its comprehensive annual review, and will take effect after market close on Friday, March 15, and as of Monday, March 18.



"Our good stock market performance reflects the success of our financial discipline and debt reduction efforts, as well as the relevance of our business development strategy", comments CEO Olivier de Langavant.



