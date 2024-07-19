Maurel & Prom: new Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Maurel & Prom oil group announces that its Board of Directors has co-opted Jaffee Suardin as a director, and appointed him Chairman to replace John Anis for the remainder of his term.



Jaffee Suardin, currently Chairman and CEO of Pertamina Internasional EP, has spent 20 years in the oil and gas industry, and four years with Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.



The Board also noted the resignations of Harry Zen, Director and member of the Audit Committee, and Daniel Purba, member of the Investment & Risk Committee and the Sustainability Committee.



The Board also co-opted Awang Lazuardi as Director and member of the Sustainability Committee, and Bagus Rahadiansyah as Director and member of the Audit Committee and the Investment & Risk Committee.



