Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 67,664 shares
- € 979,142.60

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,497
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,478
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 660,501 shares for € 3,822,170.71
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 664,352 shares for € 3,892,353.60

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 71,515 shares
- € 890,644.93

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,027
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,250
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,009,189 shares for € 5,108,909.50
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,061,110 shares for € 5,302,013.70

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 117,899 shares
- € 671,391.40

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

 

Achats

 

Ventes

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

Total

1 497

660 501

3 822 170,71

 

1 478

664 352

3 892 353,60

02/01/2024

67

35 000

201 250,00

 

-

-

-

03/01/2024

28

16 000

87 200,00

 

25

16 000

88 160,00

04/01/2024

-

-

-

 

16

18 027

103 655,25

05/01/2024

17

11 000

61 600,00

 

2

1 000

5 610,00

08/01/2024

36

15 813

85 548,33

 

-

-

-

09/01/2024

6

4 000

21 080,00

 

2

1 000

5 300,00

10/01/2024

15

4 000

20 800,00

 

1

1 000

5 260,00

11/01/2024

5

4 000

20 600,00

 

8

4 000

20 920,00

12/01/2024

-

-

-

 

12

4 000

20 920,00

15/01/2024

-

-

-

 

23

5 377

28 444,33

16/01/2024

3

2 000

10 540,00

 

27

12 295

66 638,90

17/01/2024

14

7 000

36 960,00

 

11

5 000

26 700,00

18/01/2024

6

4 000

21 160,00

 

-

-

-

19/01/2024

2

2 000

10 660,00

 

16

6 000

32 280,00

22/01/2024

-

-

-

 

6

2 201

11 907,41

23/01/2024

3

1 000

5 380,00

 

4

2 799

15 282,54

24/01/2024

11

6 248

33 614,24

 

28

7 152

38 763,84

25/01/2024

-

-

-

 

32

23 848

134 979,68

26/01/2024

11

4 000

21 880,00

 

-

-

-

29/01/2024

-

-

-

 

16

10 000

57 100,00

30/01/2024

6

5 000

27 900,00

 

-

-

-

31/01/2024

11

5 000

27 800,00

 

-

-

-

01/02/2024

23

9 000

48 870,00

 

2

1 000

5 480,00

02/02/2024

17

7 752

41 163,12

 

3

2 000

10 620,00

05/02/2024

23

7 000

36 330,00

 

8

7 000

36 890,00

07/02/2024

16

7 000

36 400,00

 

-

-

-

08/02/2024

6

4 000

20 520,00

 

13

3 000

15 600,00

09/02/2024

-

-

-

 

21

6 000

31 740,00

12/02/2024

8

5 000

26 450,00

 

43

15 000

80 400,00

13/02/2024

14

8 000

43 040,00

 

17

6 009

32 448,60

14/02/2024

11

3 142

16 809,70

 

4

2 000

10 780,00

15/02/2024

1

999

5 334,66

 

17

8 991

49 090,86

16/02/2024

60

32 859

172 181,16

 

8

5 000

27 800,00

19/02/2024

36

16 000

79 520,00

 

22

12 000

60 240,00

20/02/2024

19

4 443

21 992,85

 

6

4 000

20 080,00

21/02/2024

7

2 557

12 478,16

 

18

6 000

29 940,00

22/02/2024

-

-

-

 

10

5 000

25 300,00

23/02/2024

7

3 141

15 579,36

 

-

-

-

 

Achats

 

Ventes

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

Total

1 497

660 501

3 822 170,71

 

1 478

664 352

3 892 353,60

26/02/2024

2

1 000

4 960,00

 

-

-

-

27/02/2024

4

2 475

12 424,50

 

-

-

-

28/02/2024

18

5 525

27 680,25

 

6

3 000

15 120,00

29/02/2024

19

7 859

38 902,05

 

4

3 000

15 000,00

01/03/2024

32

16 000

77 440,00

 

36

20 000

99 600,00

04/03/2024

33

17 262

86 482,62

 

19

9 000

45 540,00

05/03/2024

11

8 738

42 554,06

 

9

5 100

25 041,00

06/03/2024

1

8

39,20

 

24

7 900

39 421,00

07/03/2024

13

5 000

24 850,00

 

32

16 647

85 898,52

08/03/2024

-

-

-

 

14

5 429

28 882,28

11/03/2024

10

5 034

26 227,14

 

1

924

4 878,72

12/03/2024

3

2 000

10 340,00

 

16

7 000

36 890,00

13/03/2024

-

-

-

 

16

5 642

30 128,28

14/03/2024

1

1 000

5 420,00

 

12

5 000

27 100,00

15/03/2024

4

2 000

10 820,00

 

9

4 000

22 040,00

18/03/2024

5

2 000

10 780,00

 

-

-

-

19/03/2024

-

-

-

 

20

5 475

30 276,75

20/03/2024

16

6 000

33 000,00

 

4

2 000

11 100,00

21/03/2024

2

1 000

5 500,00

 

12

5 025

27 989,25

22/03/2024

12

3 000

16 410,00

 

-

-

-

25/03/2024

4

1 000

5 420,00

 

10

4 000

22 040,00

26/03/2024

3

1 000

5 500,00

 

10

4 000

22 280,00

27/03/2024

20

3 005

16 587,60

 

8

3 263

18 142,28

28/03/2024

6

4 000

22 120,00

 

13

4 737

26 527,20

02/04/2024

-

-

-

 

18

10 000

57 100,00

03/04/2024

-

-

-

 

15

5 000

29 150,00

04/04/2024

4

2 000

11 620,00

 

5

619

3 639,72

05/04/2024

-

-

-

 

37

15 537

92 600,52

08/04/2024

-

-

-

 

16

5 844

35 940,60

09/04/2024

19

9 000

54 090,00

 

8

5 000

30 300,00

10/04/2024

4

1 552

9 358,56

 

10

4 000

24 360,00

11/04/2024

-

-

-

 

42

15 000

93 450,00

12/04/2024

-

-

-

 

25

11 711

75 535,95

15/04/2024

11

5 294

33 881,60

 

5

3 000

19 860,00

16/04/2024

26

14 706

92 500,74

 

2

1 000

6 480,00

17/04/2024

9

5 075

31 465,00

 

-

-

-

18/04/2024

18

7 925

48 580,25

 

8

7 000

44 030,00

19/04/2024

16

7 448

45 060,40

 

8

3 000

18 450,00

22/04/2024

14

7 000

42 280,00

 

2

1 000

6 120,00

 

Achats

 

Ventes

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

Total

1 497

660 501

3 822 170,71

 

1 478

664 352

3 892 353,60

24/04/2024

-

-

-

 

23

10 000

63 000,00

25/04/2024

19

7 470

45 940,50

 

-

-

-

26/04/2024

1

1 000

6 100,00

 

11

4 000

24 760,00

29/04/2024

14

5 000

30 400,00

 

6

3 000

18 450,00

30/04/2024

30

13 000

78 260,00

 

4

1 000

6 140,00

02/05/2024

36

11 000

64 680,00

 

4

2 736

16 169,76

03/05/2024

-

-

-

 

37

12 264

73 706,64

06/05/2024

-

-

-

 

56

29 000

185 020,00

07/05/2024

-

-

-

 

11

3 400

22 168,00

08/05/2024

12

8 000

51 360,00

 

2

1 000

6 440,00

09/05/2024

8

5 000

31 850,00

 

1

500

3 200,00

10/05/2024

-

-

-

 

16

7 500

48 675,00

13/05/2024

6

4 000

25 800,00

 

7

2 000

13 000,00

14/05/2024

1

1 000

6 460,00

 

5

3 000

19 560,00

15/05/2024

24

9 000

58 140,00

 

14

7 000

45 500,00

16/05/2024

14

9 000

57 420,00

 

24

8 000

51 520,00

17/05/2024

2

2 000

13 160,00

 

39

17 600

116 512,00

20/05/2024

11

8 112

54 025,92

 

20

5 000

33 600,00

21/05/2024

66

18 488

123 130,08

 

15

6 202

41 677,44

22/05/2024

56

15 000

97 950,00

 

-

-

-

23/05/2024

1

1 000

6 500,00

 

20

9 000

59 130,00

24/05/2024

12

5 000

33 000,00

 

6

3 000

19 860,00

27/05/2024

3

1 000

6 580,00

 

37

13 798

92 584,58

28/05/2024

19

8 000

53 520,00

 

1

1 000

6 720,00

29/05/2024

8

3 000

19 860,00

 

24

9 000

61 020,00

30/05/2024

17

8 000

52 480,00

 

1

1 000

6 600,00

31/05/2024

13

3 000

19 710,00

 

11

5 000

33 150,00

03/06/2024

5

2 000

13 240,00

 

19

9 000

60 840,00

04/06/2024

54

23 000

146 280,00

 

-

-

-

05/06/2024

4

2 000

12 460,00

 

-

-

-

06/06/2024

1

1 000

6 260,00

 

5

3 000

18 960,00

07/06/2024

7

4 000

25 160,00

 

3

5 000

31 800,00

10/06/2024

17

7 000

43 610,00

 

12

7 000

44 030,00

11/06/2024

6

1 816

11 458,96

 

23

12 000

76 920,00

12/06/2024

2

2 000

12 620,00

 

-

-

-

13/06/2024

24

11 810

74 403,00

 

9

3 000

19 320,00

14/06/2024

19

11 000

67 650,00

 

-

-

-

17/06/2024

33

7 000

42 700,00

 

14

9 000

55 800,00

 

Achats

 

Ventes

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

 

Nombre de
transactions

Nombre de
titres

Capitaux en EUR

Total

1 497

660 501

3 822 170,71

 

1 478

664 352

3 892 353,60

18/06/2024

8

4 000

24 920,00

 

15

7 000

44 310,00

19/06/2024

19

6 000

37 620,00

 

-

-

-

20/06/2024

2

1 000

6 240,00

 

12

6 000

37 980,00

21/06/2024

31

16 000

99 040,00

 

1

1 000

6 340,00

24/06/2024

1

1 000

6 120,00

 

2

1 000

6 180,00

25/06/2024

9

3 000

18 420,00

 

14

5 000

31 200,00

26/06/2024

18

7 000

42 420,00

 

3

1 810

11 167,70

27/06/2024

17

5 945

36 026,70

 

11

2 990

18 239,00

28/06/2024

16

4 000

24 280,00

 

25

6 000

36 780,00

