Maven Income & Growth VCT reports negative NAV total return

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC - London-based venture capital trust - Reports a net asset value per share total return in 2022 of negative 15.8%, compared to a positive return of 42.2% in 2021. Says the negative return for the year was principally comprised of unrealised falls in the value of investments still held of GBP19.5 million. These relate primarily Virgin Wines, MyTutor and Buster & Punch, it adds.

Current stock price: 40.00 pence

12-month change: down 11%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.