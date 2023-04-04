Advanced search
    MIG1   GB0004122858

MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT PLC

(MIG1)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:11 2023-04-04 am EDT
41.00 GBX    0.00%
04:14pMaven Income & Growth VCT reports negative NAV total return
AN
2022Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Announces Interim Dividend of the Year Ending 28 February 2023, Payable on 2 December 2022
CI
2022Maven Income And Growth Vct : General Meeting Special Resolutions
PU
Maven Income & Growth VCT reports negative NAV total return

04/04/2023 | 04:14pm EDT
Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC - London-based venture capital trust - Reports a net asset value per share total return in 2022 of negative 15.8%, compared to a positive return of 42.2% in 2021. Says the negative return for the year was principally comprised of unrealised falls in the value of investments still held of GBP19.5 million. These relate primarily Virgin Wines, MyTutor and Buster & Punch, it adds.

Current stock price: 40.00 pence

12-month change: down 11%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4,59 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net income 2022 2,97 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net cash 2022 23,3 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 58,3 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John David William Pocock Director
Arthur G. MacMillan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Margaret Fielding Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Harrington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT PLC1.99%72
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-1.74%1 760
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG6.47%1 629
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.92%541
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-21.97%520
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED22.49%78
