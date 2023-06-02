Maven Income & Growth VCT 1, 3, 4, 5 raise funds via subscription

(Alliance News) - Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC 1, 3, 4 and 5 on Friday said they have each allotted new shares after receiving applications to their subscription offers launched in 2022.

VCT 1 said it received GBP884,869 worth of valid applications from October to May 26 relating to its subscription offer to raise GBP10 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 43.44 pence to 44.15p per share.

VCT 3 said it received GBP819,220 in valid applications from October to May 26 in its subscription offer to raise up to GBP5 million, with an over allotment facility for up to another GBP5 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 56.27p to 57.18p.

VCT 4 said it received GBP1.1 million in valid applications between October and May 26 relating to its subscription offer to raise up to GBP5 million, with an over allotment facility for up to another GBP5 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 67.13p to 68.23p.

VCT 5 said it received GBP866,853 in valid applications between October and May 26 in its subscription offer to raise up to GBP10 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 35.30p to 35.88p.

Shares in Maven Income & Growth VCT were flat at 41.00p per share in London on Friday morning, while shares in VCT 3 were down 1.9% at 52.50p each, shares in VCT4 were flat at 63.00 each and VCT 5 shares were flat at 33.00p each.

