  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIG5   GB0002057536

MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 5 PLC

(MIG5)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
33.00 GBX    0.00%
Maven Income & Growth VCT 1, 3, 4, 5 raise funds via subscription

06/02/2023 | 06:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC 1, 3, 4 and 5 on Friday said they have each allotted new shares after receiving applications to their subscription offers launched in 2022.

VCT 1 said it received GBP884,869 worth of valid applications from October to May 26 relating to its subscription offer to raise GBP10 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 43.44 pence to 44.15p per share.

VCT 3 said it received GBP819,220 in valid applications from October to May 26 in its subscription offer to raise up to GBP5 million, with an over allotment facility for up to another GBP5 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 56.27p to 57.18p.

VCT 4 said it received GBP1.1 million in valid applications between October and May 26 relating to its subscription offer to raise up to GBP5 million, with an over allotment facility for up to another GBP5 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 67.13p to 68.23p.

VCT 5 said it received GBP866,853 in valid applications between October and May 26 in its subscription offer to raise up to GBP10 million. The offer prices of the shares were in the range of 35.30p to 35.88p.

Shares in Maven Income & Growth VCT were flat at 41.00p per share in London on Friday morning, while shares in VCT 3 were down 1.9% at 52.50p each, shares in VCT4 were flat at 63.00 each and VCT 5 shares were flat at 33.00p each.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 3 PLC 0.00% 52.5 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC 1.59% 64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 5 PLC 0.00% 33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT PLC 0.00% 41 Delayed Quote.1.99%
Financials
Sales 2021 10,1 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net income 2021 8,43 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net cash 2021 22,4 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 63,7 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 5 PLC
Duration : Period :
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham Scott Miller Chairman
Luke Matthews Investment Director
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Whiteford Young Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 5 PLC0.00%80
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.38%2 051
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-0.25%1 535
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-15.36%570
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.74%525
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED5.48%68
