Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 net asset value falls

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC - venture capital trust investing in smaller companies with growth potential - Reports net asset value at December 31 of 68.30 pence per share, down 8.8% from 74.88p a year prior. Adds NAV total return at the year-end was 155.90p per share, compared to 157.48p at the end of 2021. Declares final dividend of 1.75p, making total payout for the year 3.75p. Describes performance as "creditable" in what was a challenging period. Notes meaningful progress across the unlisted portfolio was offset by the weaker performance of AIM, where the value of the company's portfolio, was hit by the volatility within financial markets. Believes the company is well positioned to deliver growth in the year ahead in line with the long term investment objective.

Current stock price: 64.00 pence in London

12-month change: down 7.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

