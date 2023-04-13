Advanced search
    MAV4   GB00B043QW84

MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC

(MAV4)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-04-13 am EDT
65.00 GBX    0.00%
12:14pMaven Income & Growth VCT 4 net asset value falls
AN
02/21Star Phoenix loss narrows but Petra's widens
AN
02/21Maven Income and Growth Vct 4 plc Proposes Final Dividend in Respect of the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on 19 May 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 net asset value falls

04/13/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC - venture capital trust investing in smaller companies with growth potential - Reports net asset value at December 31 of 68.30 pence per share, down 8.8% from 74.88p a year prior. Adds NAV total return at the year-end was 155.90p per share, compared to 157.48p at the end of 2021. Declares final dividend of 1.75p, making total payout for the year 3.75p. Describes performance as "creditable" in what was a challenging period. Notes meaningful progress across the unlisted portfolio was offset by the weaker performance of AIM, where the value of the company's portfolio, was hit by the volatility within financial markets. Believes the company is well positioned to deliver growth in the year ahead in line with the long term investment objective.

Current stock price: 64.00 pence in London

12-month change: down 7.3%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 14,1 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2021 9,39 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 10,5 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 89,0 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,65x
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC
Duration : Period :
Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fraser James Gray Chairman
Steven Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Nixon Non-Executive Director
Brian Colquhoun Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVEN INCOME AND GROWTH VCT 4 PLC3.17%111
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-5.98%1 687
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG3.48%1 613
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.26%549
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-19.42%540
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED18.28%76
