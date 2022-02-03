Log in
Maverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - February 2022

02/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
TSX: MMX

NYSE American: MMX

maverixmetals.com | @maverixmetals

PURE PLAY GOLD ROYALTY INVESTMENT

Global portfolio of 122 precious metals royalties and streams with 14 paying and a robust organic growth trajectory

Strategic shareholders:

Strong shareholder alignment with a focus on per share value creation and a dividend that currently yields ~1%

$625M

~31K

MARKET CAP.

2021 GEO GUIDANCE

122

99%

TOTAL ROYALTIES

GOLD &

& STREAMS

SILVER

14

~90%

PAYING ROYALTIES

GROSS

& STREAMS

CASH MARGIN

MAVERIX'SBUSINESS

Maverix is focused on acquiring and managing precious metals royalties and streams

ROYALTIES

FULLY CARRIED ASSETS WITH NOFUTURE COST

PERCENTAGE

Mine Operator

OF REVENUE

STREAMS

RIGHT TO PURCHASE GOLD AT DEFINED PRICE BELOW THE SPOT PRICE

GOLD DELIVERY

Mine Operator

$/OZ PAYMENT

MAXIMIZE

  • Gold Exposure
  • Cash Flow and Margins
  • Future Exploration Upside
  • Long-TermOptionality
  • Diversification
  • Growth

MINIMIZE

  • Exposure to Operating Costs
  • Exposure to Capital Costs
  • Risk
  • Involvement in Operations
  • G&A

MAVERIXTRACK RECORD

+300%

+250%

Acquired Portfolio

+200%

Acquired

Acquired Portfolio

Acquired Portfolio

Acquired Portfolio

Acquired Auramet Gold

Stream & Additional

Omolon Royalty

Acquired Additional

Hope Bay Royalty

Acquired Portfolio

Acquired

El Mochito

Silver Stream

INAUGURAL ACQUISITION

Auramet

Royalty

+150%Portfolio

Acquired

+100%Silvertip

Royalty

+50%

Acquired Moss

Silver Stream

Acquired Karma

Royalty

+152%

Acquired Royalty

Portfolio from

July 2016

0%

(50%)

Aug 2017 2016

Royalty Peer

Average +24%

VanEck Gold

Miners ETF -1%

2018

2019

2020

2021

ACQUIRED 5 MAJOR ROYALTY PORTFOLIOS IN ~5 YEARS

Returns denominated in USD and exclude dividends

KEY LEADERSHIP

GEOFF BURNS

CHAIRMAN

  • Co-foundedMaverix in 2016
  • Former CEO and Director of Pan American Silver Corp. for 12 years
  • Extensive experience throughout North and South America in both mine operations and project development

DAN O'FLAHERTY

CEO

  • Co-foundedMaverix in 2016
  • 20 years in the mining sector with experience in both investment banking and corporate executive positions
  • Advised on many of the first streaming transactions

RYAN MCINTYRE

PRESIDENT

  • Joined Maverix in 2019
  • 20 years in the mining sector with experience in both investment banking and institutional buy side
  • Previously Co-Portfolio Manager of the $2B Tocqueville Gold Strategy

BRENDAN PIDCOCK

VP TECHNICAL SERVICES

  • Joined Maverix in 2019 to lead in-house technical team
  • Mining engineer with 25+ years of global experience at various mines and projects
  • Previously with Goldcorp and the Lundin Group (including Lundin Gold and Red Back Mining)

EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH HIGHLY COMPLEMENTARY SKILLSETS

(OPERATIONS, TECHNICAL, FINANCE, M&A, CAPITAL MARKETS)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maverix Metals Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
