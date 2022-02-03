Maverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - February 2022
TSX: MMX
NYSE American: MMX
maverixmetals.com | @maverixmetals
PURE PLAY GOLD ROYALTY INVESTMENT
Global portfolio of 122 precious metals royalties and streams with 14 paying and a robust organic growth trajectory
Strategic shareholders:
Strong shareholder alignment with a focus on per share value creation and a dividend that currently yields ~1%
$625M
~31K
MARKET CAP.
2021 GEO GUIDANCE
122
99%
TOTAL ROYALTIES
GOLD &
& STREAMS
SILVER
14
~90%
PAYING ROYALTIES
GROSS
& STREAMS
CASH MARGIN
TSX & NYSE American: MMX | maverixmetals.com | 1
Maverix is focused on acquiring and managing precious metals royalties and streams
ROYALTIES
FULLY CARRIED ASSETS WITH
NOFUTURE COST
PERCENTAGE
Mine Operator
OF REVENUE
STREAMS
RIGHT TO PURCHASE GOLD AT DEFINED PRICE BELOW THE SPOT PRICE
GOLD DELIVERY
Mine Operator
$/OZ PAYMENT
MAXIMIZE
Gold Exposure
Cash Flow and Margins
Future Exploration Upside
Long-TermOptionality
Diversification
Growth
MINIMIZE
Exposure to Operating Costs
Exposure to Capital Costs
Risk
Involvement in Operations
G&A
TSX & NYSE American: MMX | maverixmetals.com | 2
+300%
+250%
Acquired Portfolio
+200%
Acquired
Acquired Portfolio
Acquired Portfolio
Acquired Portfolio
Acquired Auramet Gold
Stream & Additional
Omolon Royalty
Acquired Additional
Hope Bay Royalty
Acquired Portfolio
Acquired
El Mochito
Silver Stream
Auramet
Royalty
+150% Portfolio
Acquired
+100% Silvertip
Royalty
+50%
Acquired Moss
Silver Stream
Acquired Karma
Royalty
Acquired Royalty
Portfolio from
July 2016
Royalty Peer
Average +24%
VanEck Gold
Miners ETF -1%
ACQUIRED 5 MAJOR ROYALTY PORTFOLIOS IN ~5 YEARS
Returns denominated in USD and exclude dividends
TSX & NYSE American: MMX | maverixmetals.com | 3
Royalty peers = Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
GEOFF BURNS
CHAIRMAN
Co-foundedMaverix in 2016
Former CEO and Director of Pan American Silver Corp. for 12 years
Extensive experience throughout North and South America in both mine operations and project development
DAN O'FLAHERTY
CEO
Co-foundedMaverix in 2016
20 years in the mining sector with experience in both investment banking and corporate executive positions
Advised on many of the first streaming transactions
RYAN MCINTYRE
PRESIDENT
Joined Maverix in 2019
20 years in the mining sector with experience in both investment banking and institutional buy side
Previously Co-Portfolio Manager of the $2B Tocqueville Gold Strategy
BRENDAN PIDCOCK
VP TECHNICAL SERVICES
Joined Maverix in 2019 to lead in-house technical team
Mining engineer with 25+ years of global experience at various mines and projects
Previously with Goldcorp and the Lundin Group (including Lundin Gold and Red Back Mining)
EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH HIGHLY COMPLEMENTARY SKILLSETS
(OPERATIONS, TECHNICAL, FINANCE, M&A, CAPITAL MARKETS)
TSX & NYSE American: MMX | maverixmetals.com | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Maverix Metals Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:45:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAVERIX METALS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MAVERIX METALS INC.
Sales 2021
71,8 M
56,7 M
71,8 M
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net cash 2021
5,02 M
3,96 M
5,02 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
1,15%
Capitalization
805 M
636 M
805 M
EV / Sales 2021
11,1x
EV / Sales 2022
10,1x
Nbr of Employees
9
Free-Float
45,7%
Chart MAVERIX METALS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MAVERIX METALS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
5,52 CAD
Average target price
8,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target
53,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.