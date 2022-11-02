Maverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PURE PLAY GOLD ROYALTY INVESTMENT
148 precious metals royalties and streams with
14 paying and a robust organic growth trajectory
Focused on per share value creation and a dividend that currently yields ~1.5%
$500M
32k
MARKET CAP.
2021 GEOS
148
99%
TOTAL ROYALTIES
GOLD &
& STREAMS
SILVER
14
~90%
PAYING ROYALTIES
GROSS
& STREAMS
CASH MARGIN
BARRICK ROYALTY PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION
plus up to an additional $10 million in contingent payments:
$6 million payable if Eskay Creek receives all permits required to commence construction within 6 years
$2 million payable when Maverix receives $10 million in proceeds from the royalty portfolio within 6 years (excluding Eskay Creek)
$2 million payable when Maverix receives $20 million in proceeds from the royalty portfolio within 6 years (excluding Eskay Creek)
Eskay Creek
Bullfrog Gold
Sanutura
(South Houndé)
0.5% NSR
2.0% NSR
1.0% - 2.0% NSR
Lagunas Norte
Central Musgrave
Maitland
2.0% NSR on PMR
1.5% NSR
2.5% NSR
2
ESKAY CREEK
Highlights
RAPIDLY ADVANCING TOWARDS PRODUCTION
ROBUST ECONOMICS
PROLIFIC MINING JURISDICTION
SIGNIFICANT EXPLORATION POTENTIAL
2022 Feasibility Study
AVG ANNUAL
LOM AVG
INITIAL
NPV & IRR
PRODUCTION
AISC
MINE LIFE
($1,700/oz Au)
269,000
$355
9
C$1.4B
oz gold
per ounce of Au
years
after-tax NPV5%
7,412,000
(net of silver by-product)
50%
oz silver
after-tax IRR
More information at skeenaresources.com
0.5% NSR
OPERATOR
LOCATION
STAGE
Golden Triangle
Feasibility
BC
Completed
Upcoming Catalysts
H1 2023: Resource Update & Project Financing
H2 2023: Updated Feasibility Study
3
BOLSTERED GROWTH PIPELINE
Bullfrog Gold
Lagunas Norte
Beatty District, Nevada
2.0% NSR
(1)
OPERATOR
Augusta, led by Richard Warke, acquired the asset in 2020 and is rapidly advancing the project towards a production decision
Measured and indicated resources of 1.2 Moz gold and 2.9 Moz silver and inferred resources of 0.3 Moz gold and 0.5 Moz silver
Updated resource and PEA expected in Q4 2022 with a path to production by the end of 2024
Recent acquisition of nearby Corvus Gold by AngloGold for $450 million
augustagold.com
La Libertad, Peru
2.0% NSR ON PMR
OPERATOR
Lagunas Norte has produced over 10 Moz gold since 2005 and currently has reserves of 4.0 Moz gold and 9.9 Moz silver
Royalty applies to the refractory sulphide ore project only (PMR) and has a cap of 1 Moz of gold sales and Boroo can repurchase the royalty for $16M in cash before July 1, 2023
An updated technical report in 2021 showed a 22 year mine life producing an average of 147 koz gold per year
Boroo is currently advancing the CMOP project which includes infrastructure for the PMR project estimated to begin in 2025
boroo.com.sg
Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso
1.0% - 2.0% NSR
OPERATOR
2 separate sliding scale royalties that apply to certain deposits of the Sanutura project, including the Tankoro deposit
The royalty rate is 2% when the gold price is over $1,500/oz and each has a cap of 1 Moz of gold sales
Tankoro is the flagship deposit with indicated resources of 0.6 Moz gold and inferred resources of 1.9 Moz gold
Sarama is currently undergoing a 50,000m drill program and a PEA is expected by Q4 2023
saramaresources.com
(1) Royalty rate to be adjusted if the total royalty on any individual mining claim exceeds 5.5% but shall be a minimum 0.5% on any individual mining claim
Sales 2022
76,3 M
55,9 M
55,9 M
Net income 2022
20,7 M
15,2 M
15,2 M
Net Debt 2022
8,28 M
6,06 M
6,06 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
1,51%
Capitalization
660 M
483 M
483 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023
8,32x
Nbr of Employees
9
Free-Float
45,9%
