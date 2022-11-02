Maverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - November 2022

La Libertad, Peru

2.0% NSR ON PMR

OPERATOR

Lagunas Norte has produced over 10 Moz gold since 2005 and currently has reserves of 4.0 Moz gold and 9.9 Moz silver

Royalty applies to the refractory sulphide ore project only (PMR) and has a cap of 1 Moz of gold sales and Boroo can repurchase the royalty for $16M in cash before July 1, 2023

An updated technical report in 2021 showed a 22 year mine life producing an average of 147 koz gold per year