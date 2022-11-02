Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Maverix Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMX   CA57776F4050

MAVERIX METALS INC.

(MMX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4.480 CAD    0.00%
07:35aMaverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - November 2022
PU
07:01aMaverix Metals Brief: Announcing Preliminary Q3 2022 Metal Sales, Providing Asset Update and Joining UN Global Compact
MT
06:59aMaverix announces preliminary third quarter 2022 metal sales, provides asset update and joins united nations global compact
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maverix Metals : Corporate Presentation - November 2022

11/02/2022 | 07:35am EDT
PURE PLAY GOLD ROYALTY INVESTMENT

148 precious metals royalties and streams with

14 paying and a robust organic growth trajectory

Focused on per share value creation and a dividend that currently yields ~1.5%

$500M

32k

MARKET CAP.

2021 GEOS

148

99%

TOTAL ROYALTIES

GOLD &

& STREAMS

SILVER

14

~90%

PAYING ROYALTIES

GROSS

& STREAMS

CASH MARGIN

TSX & NYSE American: MMX | maverixmetals.com | 1

BARRICK ROYALTY PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION

plus up to an additional $10 million in contingent payments:

  • $6 million payable if Eskay Creek receives all permits required to commence construction within 6 years
  • $2 million payable when Maverix receives $10 million in proceeds from the royalty portfolio within 6 years (excluding Eskay Creek)
  • $2 million payable when Maverix receives $20 million in proceeds from the royalty portfolio within 6 years (excluding Eskay Creek)

Eskay Creek

Bullfrog Gold

Sanutura

(South Houndé)

0.5% NSR

2.0% NSR

1.0% - 2.0% NSR

Lagunas Norte

Central Musgrave

Maitland

2.0% NSR on PMR

1.5% NSR

2.5% NSR

2

ESKAY CREEK

Highlights

  • RAPIDLY ADVANCING TOWARDS PRODUCTION
  • ROBUST ECONOMICS
  • PROLIFIC MINING JURISDICTION
  • SIGNIFICANT EXPLORATION POTENTIAL

2022 Feasibility Study

AVG ANNUAL

LOM AVG

INITIAL

NPV & IRR

PRODUCTION

AISC

MINE LIFE

($1,700/oz Au)

269,000

$355

9

C$1.4B

oz gold

per ounce of Au

years

after-tax NPV5%

7,412,000

(net of silver by-product)

50%

oz silver

after-tax IRR

More information at skeenaresources.com

0.5% NSR

OPERATOR

LOCATION

STAGE

Golden Triangle

Feasibility

BC

Completed

Upcoming Catalysts

  • H1 2023: Resource Update & Project Financing
  • H2 2023: Updated Feasibility Study

3

BOLSTERED GROWTH PIPELINE

Bullfrog Gold

Lagunas Norte

Sanutura

(South Houndé)

Beatty District, Nevada

2.0% NSR (1)

OPERATOR

  • Augusta, led by Richard Warke, acquired the asset in 2020 and is rapidly advancing the project towards a production decision
  • Measured and indicated resources of 1.2 Moz gold and 2.9 Moz silver and inferred resources of 0.3 Moz gold and 0.5 Moz silver
  • Updated resource and PEA expected in Q4 2022 with a path to production by the end of 2024
  • Recent acquisition of nearby Corvus Gold by AngloGold for $450 million

augustagold.com

La Libertad, Peru

2.0% NSR ON PMR

OPERATOR

  • Lagunas Norte has produced over 10 Moz gold since 2005 and currently has reserves of 4.0 Moz gold and 9.9 Moz silver
  • Royalty applies to the refractory sulphide ore project only (PMR) and has a cap of 1 Moz of gold sales and Boroo can repurchase the royalty for $16M in cash before July 1, 2023
  • An updated technical report in 2021 showed a 22 year mine life producing an average of 147 koz gold per year
  • Boroo is currently advancing the CMOP project which includes infrastructure for the PMR project estimated to begin in 2025

boroo.com.sg

Houndé Belt, Burkina Faso

1.0% - 2.0% NSR

OPERATOR

  • 2 separate sliding scale royalties that apply to certain deposits of the Sanutura project, including the Tankoro deposit
  • The royalty rate is 2% when the gold price is over $1,500/oz and each has a cap of 1 Moz of gold sales
  • Tankoro is the flagship deposit with indicated resources of 0.6 Moz gold and inferred resources of 1.9 Moz gold
  • Sarama is currently undergoing a 50,000m drill program and a PEA is expected by Q4 2023

saramaresources.com

(1) Royalty rate to be adjusted if the total royalty on any individual mining claim exceeds 5.5% but shall be a minimum 0.5% on any individual mining claim

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maverix Metals Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 11:34:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MAVERIX METALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76,3 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net income 2022 20,7 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2022 8,28 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 660 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart MAVERIX METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Maverix Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAVERIX METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,48 CAD
Average target price 7,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel O'Flaherty Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Thomas McIntyre President
Matt Fargey Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey A. Burns Chairman
Brendan Pidcock Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVERIX METALS INC.-18.84%483
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.08%124 306
RIO TINTO PLC-3.21%89 163
GLENCORE PLC39.70%76 808
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.10%49 381
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.27%38 476