Maverix Metals : 2020 Results

DISCLAIMER

The purpose of this presentation is to inform the recipient as to the operations of Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company"). No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set out herein and nothing contained in this presentation is, or shall be relied upon, as a promise or representation. The Company does not make any representation or warranty as to results obtained from the use of the information contained herein and makes no express or implied warranties for fitness for a particular use. No person has been authorized by the Company to provide any information or make any representation with respect to information not contained in this presentation and, if given or made, such information or representation may not be relied upon as being authorized by the Company. This presentation presents information as of the date set forth on the cover page hereof, and this presentation does not imply there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. The Company does not intend to update or revise this presentation after the date set forth on the cover page.

Recipients of this presentation agree that this presentation is furnished or made available to the recipients or their representatives by the Company, whether communicated in written or oral form, solely for the purposes of providing information to the recipients. This presentation is for the use and information of the recipients only and is not to be reproduced. The information expressed herein represents the beliefs of the management of the Company except where such information is noted as being attributable to an external source.

This presentation is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an offering memorandum, a solicitation or an offer of any kind. The matters set forth in this presentation do not constitute an agreement or offer that may be accepted. Accordingly, no person may bring a claim or action against another for a failure to negotiate, agree or enter into any agreement with respect to matters contained in this presentation.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's assessment of future results of operations. Forward looking statements may relate to the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, realization of mineral reserve estimates, and the timing and amount of estimated future production. These forward-looking statements were derived using assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, market conditions, performance and business prospects and opportunities that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to forecasts, predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) may be forward-looking statements and are not statements of fact. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions the Company has made with respect to such forward-looking statements, and the success of the operations of the Company, are subject to a number of mitigating factors, together with the other information contained in this presentation or made available by or on behalf of the Company. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, gold price volatility, discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries, mining operation and development risks relating to the parties which produce the gold Maverix will purchase or based which Maverix will receive royalty payments, regulatory restrictions, activities by governmental authorities (including changes in taxation), currency fluctuations, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Maverix to be materially different from those express or implied by such forward-looking statements. Recipients and readers are directed to the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for a list of applicable risk factors.

Qualified Person

Brendan Pidcock, P.Eng., is Vice President of Technical Services for Maverix, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation.