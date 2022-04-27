Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAVI   TREMAVI00037

MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

(MAVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-25
80.10 TRY   -2.32%
04:06pMAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 27 April 2022Independent Audit Company Selection AGM Approval
PU
04:06pMAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 27 April 2022AGM Approval of the Dividend Distribution Proposal
PU
03:56pMAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 27 April 2022AGM Approval Regarding the Capital Increase from Internal Resources
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret : 27 April 2022Independent Audit Company Selection AGM Approval

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Independent Audit Company Selection AGM Approval

At our Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the special accounting period 1 February 2021 - 31 January 2022, held on 27 April 2022, it was resolved to approve DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. to audit our Company's financial reports for the special accounting period of 1 February 2022 - 31 January 2023, and to fulfill all other obligations required for the auditors by Turkish Commercial Code numbered 6102 and Capital Markets Law numbered 6362 and related regulations.

This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 20:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 405 M 500 M 500 M
Net income 2023 631 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2023 61,1 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,48x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 4 097 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 111
Free-Float 72,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,10 TRY
Average target price 110,16 TRY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Cüneyt Yavuz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bige Iscan Aksaray Chief Financial Officer
Ragip Ersin Akarlilar Chairman
Nevzat Aydin Independent Director
Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.14.92%269
INDITEX-28.99%67 197
KERING-28.22%66 765
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.23%49 122
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.59%36 204
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-29.80%21 122