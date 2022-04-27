Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret : 27 April 2022Independent Audit Company Selection AGM Approval

Independent Audit Company Selection AGM Approval

At our Company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the special accounting period 1 February 2021 - 31 January 2022, held on 27 April 2022, it was resolved to approve DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. to audit our Company's financial reports for the special accounting period of 1 February 2022 - 31 January 2023, and to fulfill all other obligations required for the auditors by Turkish Commercial Code numbered 6102 and Capital Markets Law numbered 6362 and related regulations.



This statement has been translated into English for informational purposes. In case of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure statement, the Turkish version shall prevail.