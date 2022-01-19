Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAVI   TREMAVI00037

MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

(MAVI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret : Registered Capital Celing and Issued Capital Increase CMB Application

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application to Capital Markets Board (CMB) has been made for amendments of the 6th article of Our Company's articles of association titled "Capital and Shares" related to the increase of our Company's registered capital ceiling from 245,000,000.- TL (two hundred and forty-five million Turkish Liras) to 500.000.000,- TL (five hundred million Turkish Liras), to determine the validity period of the registered capital ceiling as 2022-2026 and to increase the issued capital of our Company from 49,657,000.- TL (forty-nine million six hundred and fifty seven thousand Turkish Liras) to 99,314,000. TL (ninety-nine million three hundred and fourteen thousand Turkish Liras) by fully converting the amounts in the "Retained Earnings" account into share capital as announced to public with the material event disclosure dated 17.01.2022.

Disclaimer

Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
01/13MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : BIST Sustainability Index
PU
2021Mavi Giyim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year ..
CI
2021MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 2021 Q3 Results
PU
2021Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 2021 Q2 Results
PU
2021Mavi Giyim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
2021MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 2021 Q1 Results
PU
2021Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Mavi Giyim Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Janu..
CI
2020MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET : 22 December 2020CDP Turkey Climate Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 358 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2022 307 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 3 429 M 251 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 003
Free-Float -
Chart MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.
Duration : Period :
Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 69,05 TRY
Average target price 92,65 TRY
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmet Cüneyt Yavuz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bige Iscan Aksaray Chief Financial Officer
Ragip Ersin Akarlilar Chairman
Nevzat Aydin Independent Director
Ahmet Fadil Ashaboglu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAVI GIYIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.-0.93%251
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.43%384 190
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.05%42 994
V.F. CORPORATION-1.32%27 931
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.07%25 440
MONCLER S.P.A.-11.65%17 277