Mavi Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret : Registered Capital Celing and Issued Capital Increase CMB Application

Application to Capital Markets Board (CMB) has been made for amendments of the 6th article of Our Company's articles of association titled "Capital and Shares" related to the increase of our Company's registered capital ceiling from 245,000,000.- TL (two hundred and forty-five million Turkish Liras) to 500.000.000,- TL (five hundred million Turkish Liras), to determine the validity period of the registered capital ceiling as 2022-2026 and to increase the issued capital of our Company from 49,657,000.- TL (forty-nine million six hundred and fifty seven thousand Turkish Liras) to 99,314,000. TL (ninety-nine million three hundred and fourteen thousand Turkish Liras) by fully converting the amounts in the "Retained Earnings" account into share capital as announced to public with the material event disclosure dated 17.01.2022.