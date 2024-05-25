The board of directors of Mawana Sugars Limited meeting held on May 25, 2024, recommended a dividend of 40% i.e. INR 4 per equity share of face value of INR 10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the 60 th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 60th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held through on July 06, 2024.

The record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend, if approved by shareholders will be 29 June, 2024.