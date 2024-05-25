Mawana Sugars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 25, 2024 at 04:22 am EDT
Mawana Sugars Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,221.9 million compared to INR 3,503.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,226.8 million compared to INR 3,511.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 470.8 million compared to INR 521.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.04 compared to INR 13.33 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.04 compared to INR 13.33 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 13,550.9 million compared to INR 14,817.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 13,827.1 million compared to INR 14,847.7 million a year ago. Net income was INR 376.5 million compared to INR 131.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.63 compared to INR 3.36 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.63 compared to INR 3.36 a year ago.