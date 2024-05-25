Mawana Sugars Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of sugar (sugar and power) and industrial alcohol (ethanol). The Companyâs segments include Sugar, Power and Distillery. It produces plantation white sugar, refined sugar, specialty sugars and IP grade sugar for the pharmaceutical segment. It is also engaged in manufacturing of anhydrous and hydrous ethanol from molasses by a plant having a production capacity of 120000 liters per day, at Nanglamal (Meerut). The plant is capable of producing rectified spirit, denatured spirit and fuel ethanol. Its bio-composting facility produces about 3000 metric tons of organic manure per month. The Company has cogeneration facilities at its sugar units at Mawana and Nanglamal. The plant generates green power using bagasse produced as a residue from cane sugar processing. Its subsidiaries include Siel Industrial Estate Limited and Siel Infrastructure & Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd.

Sector Food Processing