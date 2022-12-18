Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mawana Sugars Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523371   INE636A01039

MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED

(523371)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
99.40 INR   +15.92%
03:53aMawana Sugars : Spurt in Volume
PU
11/14Mawana Sugars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/12Mawana Sugars Limited Announces Resignation of Piar Chand Jaswal, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mawana Sugars : Spurt in Volume

12/18/2022 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refer: MSL/BSE/NSE/

18 December 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: MAWANASUG

Sub: Increase in Volume

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to your letter under Ref. No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12615 dated 16.12.2022 received through email seeking clarification on spurt in volume of Company's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

In this regard, we wish to inform you that all material information/announcement(s) that may have a bearing on the operations/performance of the Company which includes all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, have been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time period, in accordance with applicable law.

The Company confirms that in its view, there is no undisclosed price sensitive information/ announcement (including any impending announcement)/corporate action, which may have a bearing on the price/volume of the Company's securities. The increase in the price/volume movement of the Company's shares on exchange seems to be in sync with the shares of other sugar companies.

The Company has always ensured that all requisite information/announcements required to be disclosed or intimated to the Exchanges pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto is made available on time. The Company stands committed to promptly make all information/disclosures required to be made under the Regulations from time to time.

We trust you will find this in Order.

Assuring you of our best attentions at all times.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Mawana Sugars Limited

ASHOK KUMAR SHUKLA

Digitally signed by ASHOK KUMAR SHUKLA

Date: 2022.12.18 12:55:07 +05'30'

(ASHOK KUMAR SHUKLA) COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Mawana Sugars Limited published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED
03:53aMawana Sugars : Spurt in Volume
PU
11/14Mawana Sugars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
10/12Mawana Sugars Limited Announces Resignation of Piar Chand Jaswal, Non-Executive Non-Ind..
CI
09/21MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/02Mawana Sugars Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on..
CI
08/10Mawana Sugars Limited Approves Appointment of Arun Kumar Kaul as Additional Director
CI
08/10Mawana Sugars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/08CARE Upgrades Rating on Mawan Sugars' Long-term Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
05/30Mawana Sugars Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/30Mawana Sugars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 781 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 262 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net Debt 2022 3 837 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 3 888 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 214
Free-Float -
Chart MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mawana Sugars Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bharat Bhushan Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Krishna Shriram Non-Executive Chairman
Ashok Kumar Shukla Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manju Vira Gupta Independent Non-Executive Director
Satish Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAWANA SUGARS LIMITED25.90%47
SÜDZUCKER AG13.81%3 263
COSUMAR SA-17.05%1 947
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-32.14%1 580
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED7.29%971
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED30.49%843