Mawana Sugars : Spurt in Volume

Refer: MSL/BSE/NSE/ 18 December 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: MAWANASUG

Sub: Increase in Volume

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is with reference to your letter under Ref. No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12615 dated 16.12.2022 received through email seeking clarification on spurt in volume of Company's securities across exchanges in the recent past.

In this regard, we wish to inform you that all material information/announcement(s) that may have a bearing on the operations/performance of the Company which includes all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, have been disclosed by the Company within the stipulated time period, in accordance with applicable law.

The Company confirms that in its view, there is no undisclosed price sensitive information/ announcement (including any impending announcement)/corporate action, which may have a bearing on the price/volume of the Company's securities. The increase in the price/volume movement of the Company's shares on exchange seems to be in sync with the shares of other sugar companies.

The Company has always ensured that all requisite information/announcements required to be disclosed or intimated to the Exchanges pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto is made available on time. The Company stands committed to promptly make all information/disclosures required to be made under the Regulations from time to time.

We trust you will find this in Order.

Assuring you of our best attentions at all times.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Mawana Sugars Limited