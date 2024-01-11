Mawson Gold Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 40.67 million compared to CAD 0.839238 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.14. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.14.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 41.84 million compared to CAD 0.733434 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.15. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.15.