Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of unproven mineral interests. Its 100% owned flagship project, Rajapalot gold-cobalt project, located in Lapland, northern Finland, close to the Arctic Circle approximately 35 kilometers (km) west-southwest of the city of Rovaniemi. The Rompas-Rajapalot property consists of approximately seven granted exploration permits for 9,138 hectares (ha) and eight exploration permit applications for a combined total of 17,403 ha. The Skelleftea North Gold Project consists of over 2,500 ha of contiguous claims located in the Skellefte Mining District of Northern Sweden, located 40 km north-northwest of the city of Skelleftea. The Company, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd, owns or controls three epizonal goldfields covering over 470 square kilometers (km2) in Victoria, Australia. Its Australian projects include Sunday Creek Project, Redcastle Project and Mt Isa Project.

Sector Gold