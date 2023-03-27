Mawson Infrastructure : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 27, 2023

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (the "Company") currently has to two "shelf" registration statements in effect, (i) File No. 333-264062 for a total of $500,000,000, of which $100,000,000 is covered by the Prospectus Supplement filed May 27, 2022, and $8,000,000 is covered by the Prospectus Supplement filed July 19, 2022, and (ii) File No. 333-258299 for a total of $200,000,000, of which $45,000,000 is covered by the Prospectus Supplement filed September 30, 2021.

Despite the amounts remaining available to the Company under these two shelf registration statements, based on the Company's public float as of the date of the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K (which was March 23, 2023), the Company is only permitted to utilize a "shelf" registration statement, including the registration statement under which the Company's ATM Facility is operated, subject to Instruction I.B.6 to Form S-3, which is referred to as the "baby shelf rules". For so long as the Company's public float is less than $75,000,000, it may not sell more than the equivalent of one-third of its public float during any twelve consecutive months pursuant to the baby shelf rules. As of March 17, 2023, the Company had the capacity to issue up to $10.12 million worth of shares under the baby shelf rules. If the Company's public float decreases, the amount of securities the Company may sell under its shelf registration statement will also decline.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company cautions that statements in this report that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility of the Company's need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies, and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022 and November 14 2022, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

