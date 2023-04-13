Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces March 2023 Operational Update

Mawson’s installed operational capacity as of March 31, 2023 was approximately 50 Megawatts across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-locations

Approximately $2.65m in revenue for March 2023 generated from, Self-mining ($1m), Hosting customers ($1.55m) and Mawson’s Energy Market Program ($0.09m)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, announced today its unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for March 2023.

Aerial view of Midland, Pennsylvania new substation expansion (Photo: Business Wire)

James Manning, CEO, commented, “An exciting month for the bitcoin mining industry as we saw the price of BTC increase to over $28,000. This combined with the great on-site progress in Midland, PA finalizing the infrastructure installation to more than double our MW capacity in Q2 to 120MW, makes the next couple of months an exciting time for the Mawson team.”

March Bitcoin Self-Mining, Energy Market Program & Hosting Co-location Results Update1:

Total Self-Mining Bitcoin Production: 42.97

Total Revenue equivalent in BTC: 109.04 2

Self-Mining Miners Installed: 5,880

Energy Market Program revenue: approximately $0.09M

Hosting Co-location installed capacity: 34 MW

Hosting Co-location revenue: $1.55M

Total installed capacity across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location: 50 MW

Key Achievements in March

Entered into sale agreement for Texas sites and related equipment for $8.5m

Released and presented 2022 accounts (Annual report for the year ending December 31, 2022 on Form 10-K)

Final stages of energization and commissioning commenced for 120 MW Midland, PA site expansion

Final stages of energization and commissioning commenced for first 12 MW of 120 MW at Sharon, PA

Arrival of all Australian ASIC miners (5,392) in Midland, PA

2023 Operational Focus

Mawson looks to advance in 2023 through:

Expansion of Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location operations to 4.5 Exahash by early Q2, 2023 and to our projected 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 20233. Continue the expansion of its 240-megawatt Pennsylvania facilities where the company has favorable energy contracts and expansion opportunities. Continue with its Energy Markets Program, which generates revenue and reduces overall costs of production. Continue to secure a portfolio of sites in its preferred geographies and jurisdictions for long term digital infrastructure capacity. Develop strategic partnerships and relationships with customers and communities. Continue to offer reliable hosting services to miners in addition to increasing self-mining capacity.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

Statements about hashrate capacity

Statements in the press release about hashrate capacity (including ‘installed capacity’ or ‘nameplate capacity’), will often differ from the actual or observed hashrate. These terms generally make certain assumptions about the efficiency of the ASIC miners that are in use. Some ASIC miner models will consume less power to create the same amount of hashing power than other ASIC miner models (typically more recent models are more efficient). Many ASIC miner fleets are blended fleets, including various ASIC miner models each with different efficiency ratings. Hashrate capacity figures typically assume 100% deployment of ASIC miners. Given the large numbers of computing units (often numbering in the tens of thousands), ASIC mining fleets are rarely 100% deployed and online at any one time. This can be due to a variety of factors, including ASIC miners being under maintenance, in repair workshops, in storage, in transit, or due to technical faults and breakdowns. Once deployed and online, the actual or observed hashrate can be influenced by other factors such as heat, overclocking (causing the ASIC miner to perform at levels higher than the manufacturer’s specifications), the age, and wear and tear exhibited by the ASIC miners and also by the limitations of the surrounding infrastructure, such as power outages, and MDC and transformer breakdowns. Construction and development delays are a common risk for mining data centers, for example due to weather, permitting delays, or labor and equipment shortages. Investors should consider all risk factors related to uptime when considering these figures, which are a best-case scenario.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, November 14, 2022 and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

1 All figures unaudited, and as at March 31, 2023.

2 Being the total of Mawson’s Self-mined BTC, and BTC equivalents of the USD earned under our Energy Market Program and Hosting business. Based on average Bitcoin price in March of $24,896.97

3 Assumes and is subject to successful acquisition or leasing of multiple sites and then their successful and timely development. Several sites are currently under review and in active negotiation by Mawson.

