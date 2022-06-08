Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MIGI   US57778N2080

MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.

(MIGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
2.130 USD   +4.41%
12:07aTASMANIA DATA INFRASTRUCTURE PTY LTD (TDI) ANNOUNCES MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. (NAS : MIGI) as Major Shareholder
06/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Snap Back Higher
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces the Listing of the Cosmos-Purpose Ethereum Access ETF in Australia Alongside Market Leaders Purpose Investments Inc and Gemini Trust Company LLC

06/08/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the listing of Cosmos Asset Management’s third product, the Cosmos-Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (“CPET”).

The Cosmos-Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET.CXA) launched in late May 2022 on Cboe Australia. The CPET holds units in the Purpose Ethereum ETF (ETHH.U), the world’s first Ethereum ETF, with approximately US$430 Million in Assets Under Management – an investment in CPET gives investors access to the underlying Ethereum asset, in a regulated, familiar, liquid and publicly listed structure.

Gemini Trust Company LLC (“Gemini”) is the custodian of the Purpose Ethereum ETF, providing institutional grade security. The Cosmos-Purpose Ethereum Access ETF brings to market a partnership of experienced global digital asset specialists in Purpose Investments Inc, Gemini Trust Company LLC and Cosmos Asset Management.

Cosmos Asset Management was spun out of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI), and Mawson remains Cosmos’ largest shareholder.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "We are excited to see Cosmos Asset Management, in partnership with Purpose Investments and Gemini, launch another product in Australia. We are excited for what comes next at Cosmos Asset Management.”

Dan Annan, CEO of Cosmos Asset Management, said, “Cosmos Asset Management has been at the forefront of delivering regulated financial products in the digital asset space, providing easy access to Australian investors since its inception. We are very excited to bring this Ethereum ETF to the Australian market.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

About Cosmos Asset Management

Established in 2020, Cosmos Asset Management is an Australian-based asset management company that is involved in a range of digital assets, including digital currency, indexed funds and forms partnerships with experienced service providers to bring innovative exposures to investors. Cosmos Asset Management’s goal is to identify and develop specialized public and private offerings, making them accessible to institutional and retail investors. Through this, Cosmos Asset Management aims to be Australia’s preeminent digital currency and emerging technology asset manager.

For more information, visit: www.cosmosam.com.au

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,13 $
Average target price 14,70 $
Spread / Average Target 590%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Manning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hetal Majithia Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory John Walton Martin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Liam Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Yossi Keret Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.-67.87%154
ACCENTURE PLC-26.06%194 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.05%158 470
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.98%92 857
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.19%81 380
VMWARE, INC.12.77%55 074