MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.

05:23p 2023-05-10
2.940 USD   +5.00%
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Corrects Date For First Quarter Results Webcast For 5 : 00 p.m. ET on May 15, 2023
BU
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules First Quarter Results Webcast For 5 : 00 p.m. ET on May 11, 2023
BU
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Corrects Date for First Quarter Results Webcast for 5:00 p.m. ET on May 15, 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced that the company has scheduled a webcast for May 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results for the first quarter of 2023.

A new Investor Presentation will be available on the website at www.mawsoninc.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-764-8268
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-212-231-2919
Please Reference Conference ID: 22026932

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast and will be accessible at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614176&tp_key=1ed798343f

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available starting on May 15, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET through May 22, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 22026932.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 22, 2022, November 14, 2022 and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.


