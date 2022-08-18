Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIGI   US57778N2080

MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.

(MIGI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.8759 USD   -7.71%
09:09aMAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS WEBCAST FOR 5 : 30 p.m. ET on August 22, 2022
BU
08/11MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q
PU
08/08Mawson Infrastructure Hires Ariel Sivikofsy for Consultant Chief Financial Officer Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Results Webcast for 5:30 p.m. ET on August 22, 2022

08/18/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced that the company has scheduled a webcast for August 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results for the second quarter of 2022.

A new Investor Presentation will be available on the website at www.mawsoninc.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday, August 22, 2022
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-4018
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-689-8471
Please Reference Conference ID: 13731984

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast and will be accessible at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561902&tp_key=1890ad1a4d

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available starting on August 22, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET through September 5, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13731984.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2022, and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.
09:09aMAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. SCH : 30 p.m. ET on August 22, 2022
BU
08/11MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-Q
PU
08/08Mawson Infrastructure Hires Ariel Sivikofsy for Consultant Chief Financial Officer Serv..
MT
08/08MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
08/08MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
07/25MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
07/22Mawson Infrastructure Group Reports Higher Bitcoin Production in June, Defers Major For..
MT
07/22Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces June 2022 Bitcoin Self-Mining, Hosting Co-lo..
BU
07/22Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Bitcoin Production and Operational..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 86,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 70,5 M 70,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 14,70 $
Spread / Average Target 1 578%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Manning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hetal Majithia Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory John Walton Martin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Liam Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Yossi Keret Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAWSON INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, INC.-86.79%71
ACCENTURE PLC-23.18%201 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.02%156 744
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.72%108 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.91%84 859
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.39%51 304