Mawson Infrastructure : Letter from LNP Audit and Assurance Pty Ltd (Form 8-K)

October 4, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 28, 2021 of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (the "Company") and agree with the statements relating only to LNP Audit and Assurance Pty Ltd contained therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the Company contained therein.
/s/ LNP Audit and Assurance Ptd Ltd
Disclaimer
OphthaliX Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:18 UTC.