EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2023
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
