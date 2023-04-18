DD: MAX Automation SE: Dr. Ralf Guckert, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.04.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ralf Last name(s): Guckert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director (COO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.78 EUR 23120.00 EUR 5.78 EUR 23120.00 EUR 5.76 EUR 4608.00 EUR 5.76 EUR 1445.76 EUR 5.76 EUR 6220.80 EUR 5.76 EUR 5063.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.77 EUR 63577.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

