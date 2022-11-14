Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MAX Automation SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-11-14 am EST
4.680 EUR   -0.21%
11/04Dd : MAX Automation SE: Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG, buy
EQ
11/03MAX Automation SE reports significant increase in sales and earnings in nine-month period of 2022 – forecast raised accordingly
EQ
10/30MAX Automation SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: MAX Automation SE: Hartmut Buscher, buy

11/14/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hartmut
Last name(s): Buscher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board/Managing Director (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.65 EUR 9300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.65 EUR 9300.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79209  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MAX AUTOMATION SE
11/04Dd : MAX Automation SE: Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG, buy
EQ
11/03MAX Automation SE reports significant increase in sales and earnings in nine-month peri..
EQ
10/30MAX Automation SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
10/24MAX Automation SE raises sales and earnings forecast for 2022
EQ
09/19Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy to Buy Solar Cell Production Equipment For $64 Million
MT
09/14MAX Automation Promotes Board Member To CFO
MT
09/13Max Automation Se : Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and C..
EQ
09/13MAX Automation SE Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/13MAX Automation SE Appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director, Effective on 1 October..
CI
08/04MAX Automation SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 338 M 350 M 350 M
Net income 2021 -0,53 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net Debt 2021 101 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 -298x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 193 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 593
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,69 €
Average target price 5,77 €
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Diekmann Chief Executive Officer
Hartmut Buscher MD, CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Guido Mundt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Karoline Kalb Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE6.59%200
ATLAS COPCO AB-14.21%60 747
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.00%39 622
FANUC CORPORATION-14.83%28 543
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.25%24 225
SANDVIK AB-18.49%23 676