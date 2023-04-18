Advanced search
    DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
04:30:00 2023-04-18
5.710 EUR   -1.21%
DD: MAX Automation SE: Hartmut Buscher, buy

04/18/2023 | 04:47am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.04.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hartmut
Last name(s): Buscher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board/Managing Director (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.76 EUR 1347.84 EUR
5.76 EUR 1261.44 EUR
5.76 EUR 2995.20 EUR
5.76 EUR 28800.00 EUR
5.76 EUR 1261.44 EUR
5.76 EUR 270.72 EUR
5.76 EUR 1255.68 EUR
5.76 EUR 535.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.76 EUR 37728.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82609  18.04.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 442 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2023 17,0 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2023 59,9 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 238 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 784
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,78 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Diekmann Chief Executive Officer
Hartmut Buscher MD, CFO & Member-Supervisory Board
Guido Mundt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Karoline Kalb Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE19.67%260
ATLAS COPCO AB5.40%59 013
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.82%40 931
FANUC CORPORATION17.65%32 594
SANDVIK AB19.21%26 879
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.79%23 724
