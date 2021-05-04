DGAP-AFR : MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2021-05-04 / 10:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press
Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1191884 2021-05-04
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191884&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 04, 2021 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)