DGAP-AFR : MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021 Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

