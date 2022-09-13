Advanced search
MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
02:47 2022-09-13
4.420 EUR   +0.45%
09/13/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
MAX AUTOMATION SE : Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022
EQ
08/04MAX Automation SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04MAX Automation posts strong sales and significantly improved earnings in first half of 2022
EQ
MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022

13-Sep-2022 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022

Dusseldorf, 13 September 2022 – Mr. Hartmut Buscher, Member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE as well as Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, was appointed today by the Board of Directors of the Company as Managing Director as well as CFO of MAX Automation SE with effect from 1 October 2022. Mr. Buscher will additionally remain a member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE. Mr. Buscher will also continue to hold his position as Managing Director of Günter Holding SE and will make 40% of his working time available to MAX Automation SE as CFO. Dr. Diekmann, who previously also held the CFO position, will focus more on the strategic development of the Group and its subsidiaries in his position as CEO.

Contact:

Marcel Neustock
Investment Management
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1441605

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1441605  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
