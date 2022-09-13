|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022
13-Sep-2022 / 20:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022
Dusseldorf, 13 September 2022 – Mr. Hartmut Buscher, Member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE as well as Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, was appointed today by the Board of Directors of the Company as Managing Director as well as CFO of MAX Automation SE with effect from 1 October 2022. Mr. Buscher will additionally remain a member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE. Mr. Buscher will also continue to hold his position as Managing Director of Günter Holding SE and will make 40% of his working time available to MAX Automation SE as CFO. Dr. Diekmann, who previously also held the CFO position, will focus more on the strategic development of the Group and its subsidiaries in his position as CEO.
Contact:
Marcel Neustock
Investment Management
Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com
Contact for media representatives:
Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de
13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|
|Fritz-Vomfelde-Str. 34
|
|40547 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1441605
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1441605 13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST