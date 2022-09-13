DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel

MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022



13-Sep-2022 / 20:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014



MAX Automation SE: Board of Directors appoints Hartmut Buscher as Managing Director and CFO of the Company as of 1 October 2022

Dusseldorf, 13 September 2022 – Mr. Hartmut Buscher, Member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE as well as Managing Director of Günther Holding SE, was appointed today by the Board of Directors of the Company as Managing Director as well as CFO of MAX Automation SE with effect from 1 October 2022. Mr. Buscher will additionally remain a member of the Board of Directors of MAX Automation SE. Mr. Buscher will also continue to hold his position as Managing Director of Günter Holding SE and will make 40% of his working time available to MAX Automation SE as CFO. Dr. Diekmann, who previously also held the CFO position, will focus more on the strategic development of the Group and its subsidiaries in his position as CEO.



Contact:

Marcel Neustock

Investment Management

Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de