MAX Automation SE: MAX Automation SE pursues a structured sales process for MA micro group

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal
DISCLOSURE OF AN INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014
Hamburg, 8 September 2023 – MAX Automation SE is currently pursuing a structured sales process regarding the MA micro group, consisting of MA micro automation GmbH and its subsidiaries MA Life Science GmbH, Micro Automation LLC, and MA micro automation LLP. The sales process aims to find a strategic partner to further support the growth path of the company. As a next step, several selected interested parties will be given the opportunity to conduct due diligence on the MA micro group. It is uncertain at this stage whether there will be a sale of the MA micro group.
CONTACT:
End of Inside Information
