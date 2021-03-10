Log in
MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/10/2021 | 02:01am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2021 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

10.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1173498  10.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173498&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 320 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2020 -17,8 M -21,1 M -21,1 M
Net Debt 2020 99,0 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,19x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 146 M 174 M 174 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 €
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Spread / Highest target 0,81%
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO, CFO & MD
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Jens J. Kruse Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Marcel Neustock Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE17.54%174
ATLAS COPCO AB17.57%67 377
FANUC CORPORATION0.18%44 875
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.69%38 194
SANDVIK AB19.08%35 301
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.5.26%30 240
