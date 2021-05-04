Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MAX Automation SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/04/2021 | 04:29am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MAX Automation SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MAX Automation SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2021 / 10:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MAX Automation SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2021
Address: https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

04.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1191884  04.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191884&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 413 M 413 M
Net income 2021 1,67 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
Net Debt 2021 102 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,8x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 116 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 814
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,37 €
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO, CFO & MD
Jens J. Kruse Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Marcel Neustock Member-Supervisory Board
Karoline Kale Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE-6.40%140
ATLAS COPCO AB22.87%71 369
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%44 286
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.20%40 193
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.17.93%34 006
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.76%33 347
