Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation SE
MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.08.2020 / 17:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MAX Automation SE
Street: Breite Straße 29-31
Postal code: 40213
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG
Orpheus Capital II GmbH Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 40.25 % 0.00 % 40.25 % 29,459,415
Previous notification 30.00 % 0.00 % 30.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2DA588 0 11,858,737 0.00 % 40.25 %
Total 11,858,737 40.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG 5.33 % % 5.33 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
LS Digital & Management Service GmbH & Co. KG 5.33 % % 5.33 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 34.92 % % 34.92 %
- % % %
Oliver Jaster % % %
Günther SE % % %
Günther Holding SE % % %
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH % % %
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG 34.92 % % 34.92 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Aug 2020


25.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1123149  25.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1123149&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAX AUTOMATION SE
11:45aMAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
08/13MAX AUTOMATION : with slightly positive operating result in the first half of 20..
EQ
07/31MAX AUTOMATION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
07/24MAX AUTOMATION SE : Correction of a release from 24/07/2020 according to Article..
EQ
07/24MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
06/15MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
06/09MAX AUTOMATION SE : Dr Christian Diekmann appointed as Managing Director of the ..
EQ
06/09MAX AUTOMATION SE : Supervisory Board appoints Dr Christian Diekmann as Managing..
EQ
05/29MAX AUTOMATION SE : Annual General Meeting 2020 held virtually for the first tim..
EQ
05/13MAX AUTOMATION : with solid development in the first quarter of 2020 - Core busi..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 324 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2020 -18,7 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2020 102 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,31x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 100 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 693
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,47 €
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Vandenrhijn Managing Director
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Jens J. Kruse Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE-25.93%118
ATLAS COPCO AB6.93%53 006
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.00%45 253
FANUC CORPORATION-7.55%33 697
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.92%26 896
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.24%25 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group