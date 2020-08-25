MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
08/25/2020 | 11:45am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation SE
MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.08.2020 / 17:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
MAX Automation SE
Street:
Breite Straße 29-31
Postal code:
40213
City:
Düsseldorf Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG Orpheus Capital II GmbH Co. KG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Aug 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
40.25 %
0.00 %
40.25 %
29,459,415
Previous notification
30.00 %
0.00 %
30.00 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2DA588
0
11,858,737
0.00 %
40.25 %
Total
11,858,737
40.25 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Oliver Jaster
%
%
%
Günther SE
%
%
%
Günther Holding SE
%
%
%
LS Digital & Management Services GmbH & Co. KG
5.33 %
%
5.33 %
-
%
%
%
Oliver Jaster
%
%
%
Günther SE
%
%
%
Günther Holding SE
%
%
%
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH
%
%
%
LS Digital & Management Service GmbH & Co. KG
5.33 %
%
5.33 %
-
%
%
%
Oliver Jaster
%
%
%
Günther SE
%
%
%
Günther Holding SE
%
%
%
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG
34.92 %
%
34.92 %
-
%
%
%
Oliver Jaster
%
%
%
Günther SE
%
%
%
Günther Holding SE
%
%
%
Orpheus Capital II Management GmbH
%
%
%
Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG
34.92 %
%
34.92 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
24 Aug 2020
25.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de