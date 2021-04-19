|
MAX Automation SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.04.2021 / 08:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Diekmann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|CEO / CFO; Chairman of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006580905
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.390 EUR
|3775.400 EUR
|4.510 EUR
|4758.050 EUR
|4.400 EUR
|16588.000 EUR
|4.580 EUR
|4831.900 EUR
|4.600 EUR
|92.000 EUR
|4.600 EUR
|43842.600 EUR
|4.600 EUR
|15221.400 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.5464 EUR
|89109.3500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|
|Breite Straße 29-31
|
|40213 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
65452 19.04.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about MAX AUTOMATION SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
344 M
411 M
411 M
|Net income 2021
|
1,67 M
1,99 M
1,99 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
102 M
122 M
122 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|70,2x
|Yield 2021
|1,78%
|
|Capitalization
|
124 M
149 M
148 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,66x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 814
|Free-Float
|54,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
5,37 €
|Last Close Price
|
4,21 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
27,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
18,8%