MAX Automation SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.04.2021 / 08:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Diekmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: CEO / CFO; Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE

b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006580905

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.390 EUR 3775.400 EUR 4.510 EUR 4758.050 EUR 4.400 EUR 16588.000 EUR 4.580 EUR 4831.900 EUR 4.600 EUR 92.000 EUR 4.600 EUR 43842.600 EUR 4.600 EUR 15221.400 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.5464 EUR 89109.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

