    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
MAX Automation SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/19/2021 | 02:59am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2021 / 08:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Diekmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: CEO / CFO; Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580905

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.390 EUR 3775.400 EUR
4.510 EUR 4758.050 EUR
4.400 EUR 16588.000 EUR
4.580 EUR 4831.900 EUR
4.600 EUR 92.000 EUR
4.600 EUR 43842.600 EUR
4.600 EUR 15221.400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.5464 EUR 89109.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


19.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65452  19.04.2021 


© EQS 2021
