Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MAX Automation SE    MXHN   DE000A2DA588

MAX AUTOMATION SE

(MXHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAX Automation : provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year

02/16/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Forecast
MAX Automation SE provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year

16-Feb-2021 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))

MAX Automation SE provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year

Duesseldorf, 16 February 2021 - MAX Automation SE ("MAX Automation") can now provide a full-year forecast for the past financial year 2020. In a macroeconomic environment characterized by strong uncertainties, MAX Automation was able to hold its ground well overall. For the full year 2020, MAX Automation's preliminary consolidated sales amounted to ca. mEUR 305. According to preliminary calculations the Group expects operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be ca. mEUR 5.5.

Because of the extraordinary high level of uncertainty triggered by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Supervisory Board had withdrawn the forecast for fiscal 2020 published on 17 March 2020 with the annual financial statements for 2019 and has not yet been able to issue a new forecast due to the volatility of the business development during the year. The original forecast envisaged Group sales of between mEUR 380 and mEUR 410 with EBITDA of between mEUR 16 and mEUR 20.

Detailed financial statement

The information in this release is preliminary.

The complete consolidated financial statements of MAX Automation SE for the 2020 financial year will be published on 18 March 2021 and will be available for download at www.maxautomation.com.

Contact:
Katja Redweik
Head of Corporate Development/IR
MAX Automation SE
Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com


Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister   Marco Cabras
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH   newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30   Tel.: +49 - 211 - 863 949 22
sh@crossalliance.de   marco.cabras@newskontor.de
www.crossalliance.de   www.newskontor.de

16-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1168614

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1168614  16-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1168614&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MAX AUTOMATION SE
02/15MAX AUTOMATION : provides forecast for the past 2020 financial year
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managing Director ..
PU
2020DGAP-ADHOC : MAX Automation SE: Dr. Christian Diekmann takes up office as Managi..
DJ
2020MAX AUTOMATION : with robust business development in the nine-month 2020 period
PU
2020MAX AUTOMATION : with robust business development in the nine-month 2020 period
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly rep..
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
2020MAX AUTOMATION SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 320 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2020 -17,8 M -21,6 M -21,6 M
Net Debt 2020 99,0 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,39x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 150 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 681
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart MAX AUTOMATION SE
Duration : Period :
MAX Automation SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX AUTOMATION SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 €
Last Close Price 5,08 €
Spread / Highest target -1,57%
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board, CEO, CFO & MD
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Jens J. Kruse Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Guckert Member-Supervisory Board
Marcel Neustock Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX AUTOMATION SE20.38%182
ATLAS COPCO AB17.36%69 332
FANUC CORPORATION14.35%52 803
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.41%35 657
SANDVIK AB7.10%32 671
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED12.03%29 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ