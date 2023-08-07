Max Echo Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Max Echo Technology Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 126.93 million compared to TWD 175.24 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 9.86 million compared to net income of TWD 6.51 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.26 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.18 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.26 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.18 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.26 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.18 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.26 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.18 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 256.21 million compared to TWD 364.97 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 17.66 million compared to net income of TWD 26.9 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.46 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.46 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of TWD 0.77 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 0.46 compared to basic earnings per share of TWD 0.78 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 0.46 compared to diluted earnings per share of TWD 0.77 a year ago.