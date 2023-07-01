Max Financial Services Limited announced that Mr. V. Krishnan ceased to be the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company on the close of business hours on June 30, 2023; Mr. Piyush Soni has been appointed as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2023; and Mr. V. Krishnan has been appointed as the Manager (KMP) of the Company effective July 1, 2023.