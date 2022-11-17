Max Financial Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Advanced search
11/17/2022
17th Nov 2022

To,

Listing Department,

Department of Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001.

NSE Scrip Symbol: MFSL

BSE Scrip Code: 500271

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, please find below the Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting for your kind information:

Date

Investors/ Analysts/ Events

Management will

Location

be represented by

18th Nov 2022

Lazard Asset

Amrit Singh - CFO

Max Life

office

Wafra Investment

Gurgaon

Steadview Capital

Group

Meeting

C Worldwide

Jefferies India

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions in the said meeting.

This is to further inform that the copy of Investor Presentation is already available on the website of the Company at www.maxfinancialservices.com and on the stock exchanges and a copy of this communication shall also be uploaded on the website of the Company for the information of public at large.

Kindly note that the aforesaid meetingissubject to changes that may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants/ Company.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Max Financial Services Limited

V. Krishnan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Max Financial Services Limited published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
