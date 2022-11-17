Max Financial Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
17th Nov 2022
To,
Listing Department,
Department of Corporate Services,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
BSE Limited,
Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001.
NSE Scrip Symbol: MFSL
BSE Scrip Code: 500271
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sirs/Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, please find below the Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting for your kind information:
Date
Investors/ Analysts/ Events
Management will
Location
18th Nov 2022
Lazard Asset
|
Amrit Singh - CFO
Max Life
Wafra Investment
|
Gurgaon
Steadview Capital
Group
Meeting
C Worldwide
Jefferies India
No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions in the said meeting.
This is to further inform that the copy of Investor Presentation is already available on the website of the Company at www.maxfinancialservices.com and on the stock exchanges and a copy of this communication shall also be uploaded on the website of the Company for the information of public at large.
Kindly note that the aforesaid meetingissubject to changes that may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants/ Company.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Max Financial Services Limited
V. Krishnan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
Max Financial Services Limited published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.