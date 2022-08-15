Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Max Metal Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAX   TH0546010Y03

MAX METAL CORPORATION

(MAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-06-30
0.0100 THB   -.--%
08/15MAX METAL : Notification on Updates on Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2021, and Financial Statement for Each Quarter of 2021 and 2022.
PU
08/15MAX METAL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2022
PU
08/01MAX METAL PUBLIC : Listed companies that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of July 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Max Metal : Notification on Updates on Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2021, and Financial Statement for Each Quarter of 2021 and 2022.

08/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
No.

32/2022

16 August 2022

Re:

Notification on Updates on Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2021,

and Financial Statement for Each Quarter of 2021 and 2022.

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") under which Max Metal Corporation Public Company Limited ( the " Company" ) is required to prepare and submit the audited financial statements ended for fiscal year 2021 within 2 months from the date on which the fiscal year of the Company is ended, and the first , the second and the third quarter financial statements of the year 2021 and the first and the second quarter financial statements of the year 2022 reviewed by the certified public accountant within 45 days from the last day of each quarter, including financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Company would like to notify that the Company is coordinating with its auditor in respect of inquiries raised by the auditor, and compiling such information for submission to the auditor for further preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Company. In this regard, the Company will put forth its best effort in preparation and submission of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as soon as practicable.

If there is any progress related to the financial statements of the Company, the Company shall further notify the shareholders and investors through channel of the SET.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Chatree chuensuksinsup) Chief Executive Officer (Acting)

90 CW Tower, Unit B 2202, 22nd Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang Sub-District, Huay Kwang District, Bangkok 10310

Tel. +66 (0) 2168 3018-19

Disclaimer

Max Metal Corporation pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
