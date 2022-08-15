Max Metal : Notification on Updates on Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2021, and Financial Statement for Each Quarter of 2021 and 2022.

No. 32/2022 16 August 2022 Re: Notification on Updates on Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 December 2021, and Financial Statement for Each Quarter of 2021 and 2022. To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") under which Max Metal Corporation Public Company Limited ( the " Company" ) is required to prepare and submit the audited financial statements ended for fiscal year 2021 within 2 months from the date on which the fiscal year of the Company is ended, and the first , the second and the third quarter financial statements of the year 2021 and the first and the second quarter financial statements of the year 2022 reviewed by the certified public accountant within 45 days from the last day of each quarter, including financial statements of the Company's subsidiaries.

The Company would like to notify that the Company is coordinating with its auditor in respect of inquiries raised by the auditor, and compiling such information for submission to the auditor for further preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Company. In this regard, the Company will put forth its best effort in preparation and submission of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as soon as practicable.

If there is any progress related to the financial statements of the Company, the Company shall further notify the shareholders and investors through channel of the SET.

