Max Metal Public : Clarification of the information disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year 2020 (Additional)

No. 27/2022 16 June 2022 Subject: Clarification of the information disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year 2020 (Additional) To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: 1. Financial Statements for the year 2020. 2. Clarification regarding the auditor's disclaimer of opinion on the consolidated financial statements for the accounting period ended 31 December 2020. 3. SET's letter no. BorJor. 161/2565 dated 5 April 2022, regarding to clarify the information disclosed in the Financial Statements for the year 2020. Pursuant to Max Metal Corporation Public Company Limited (the "Company") had submitted the 2020 Financial Statements (latest financial statements) audited by the approved auditor to the SET on 28 February 2022 and the auditor had a disclaim opinion due to (1) the transaction of the investment by the subsidiary, the long- term lease entered by the subsidiary and the payment of shares and rental to other persons who were not the party in the agreement were not the ordinary business, which the auditor already reported to the Audit Committee of Section 89/25 of Securities and Exchanges Act and (2) the provision of the potential evidences since the subsidiary's director had not provided the subsidiary's financial statements and did not allow the Company in gathering the documents for preparation of the financial statements, including it was appeared the other substantial transactions in the financial statements detailed as per the document referred in Clause 1 and Clause 2 above. The Company would like to clarify the following issues as follows. 1. Impairment loss on investment and assets, and payment to other persons who were not the party to the Agreement The 2020 Financial Statements disclosed that the Company had impairment loss on investment and assets in short-term (within 1 year of the investment), detailed summary as follows: 90 CW TOWER Unit B2202 22nd Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang Sub-District, Huay Kwang District, Bangkok 10310 Tel. +66 (0) 2168-3018-9 -1/8-

Substantial Information Value Impairment loss on assets Acquiring the shares in The Master Real Estate Co., 838 MB. Q3/20 : loss on goodwill 123 MB. Ltd. ("MASTER": subsidiary 100%), approved by the Q4/20 : loss on investment 285 MB. resolution of the shareholders' meeting on 19 June 2020) total 408 MB. representing 49% of the investment asset Acquiring the shares in Ariya Estate Co., Ltd. 200 MB. Q4/20 : loss on investment 156 MB. ("ARIYA": subsidiary 100%), for developing Wisdom representing 78% of the investment amount. Hotel Projects, approved by the resolution of the shareholders' meeting on 19 June 2020) SET requires the additional information is as below. 1.1 The causes in recognizing such impairment loss on investment in the substantial amount within short period. Where the Company had a due diligence process prior to the investment and how. The opinion of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committees on the sufficiency of the information of the impairment loss on assets. Answer With respect of the investment in MASTER and ARIYA, the said transaction were passed the approval resolution of the Company's Board of Directors No. 5/2020 held on 7 May 2020 under the opinion of the Company's legal advisory, advised that the legal risks of MASTER and ARIYA which may materially cause a low negative result to the transaction. The legal consultant had coordinated with the professional in aerial photograph of Military Map Regiment and it was found the aerial photograph made by the official authority, of which the evidences of living or possession of those lands of MASTER was appeared for a period of time prior to be declared as the government's lands. For the investment in ARIYA, the Company's made an agreement under the valuation of fair value of the ARIYA's ordinary shares based on Discounted Cash Flow Approach method, which could reflect of business plan, profit possibility and growth ration. The Company determined the fair value of ARIYA's by (1) the current value of the hotel in negotiating the purchase price and (2) the hotel value under the renovation and the management by the chained brand hotel. Based on the determination of the asset value with the aforesaid assessment of the fair value of the shareholders equity and the condition precedent in processing the debt restructuring of the debt with the interests not more than 50,000,000 baht, the Company had an opinion that the purchase price of 200,000,000 baht was sensible. Besides the condition of engaging the management by the chained brand hotel and placing the collateral for the performance of the agreement was the upside of this investment. 90 CW TOWER Unit B2202 22nd Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang Sub-District, Huay Kwang District, Bangkok 10310 Tel. +66 (0) 2168-3018-9 -2/8-

The Company's Board of Directors' meeting no. 5/2020 held on 7 May 2020 approved to enter into the transaction by the opinion that this transaction of purchase of MASTER's and ARIYA's shares at 100% of total shares would greatly benefit to the Company. The opinion of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, on 25 February 2022, regarding the impairment loss on assets was that the investment in MASTER and ARIYA would benefit the Company based on the assumption to the purchase price and be carefully made a decision. For legal issues in buying 100% of the total shares and, in particular to MASTER's land, it presently appears that those lands have had evidences of the living and/or possession for a period of time prior to be declared as the government's lands, and the Department of Lands had legally issued the title deed of the ownership and possession right to MASTER so that the transaction was sensible and made for the Company's benefit under the reasonable conditions. In this regard, the impairment loss on assets was reasonable and were made pursuant to the professional auditor and accounting standards. 1.2 From the auditor report stated that the MASTER's land was located in the restricted area according the Royal Decree Prescribing Restricted Area B.E. 2492 (1949) and under the effect of the National Reserved Forest Act B.E. 2507 (1964) and the independent appraiser has stated an observation regarding the limitation in acquiring any legal deed under the legal procedure as well as the dismissal of the existing deed which may be taken place in the future, and the Company determined the fair value of those lands by comparing the purchase price defined by the Seller which is higher the fair value if comparing by such limitation. Please clarity the opinion of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committees on the sensibility in the case that the Company did not determine those limitations in investing in MASTER's shares but comparing by the Seller's purchase price as doubted in the auditor report. AnswerThe Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, by the meeting on 7 May 2010, had an opinion that the transaction was sensible based on suggestion by the Company's director who was the land professional and the Company's legal consultant, who both coordinating the professional in reading aerial photograph of the Military Map Regiment. It was explored the evidence of living and/or possession for a period of time prior to be declared as the government's lands. Besides, the professional in reading aerial photograph was the professional in reading aerial photograph of the Administrative Court pursuant to the disputes on the right to the private land and government lands, and the valuation of lands which were the MASTER's core assets in determining value and sensibility of the investment in MASTER's shares. The Company appointed 2 independent appraisals approved by SET, Fast and Fair Valuation Co., Ltd. (FFV) and Justice Property and Appraisal Co., Ltd. (JPA) made valuation by the Market Approach method. FFV determined the land price at 80,000 baht per square wah or totaling 884,000,000 baht and JPA determined the land price at 82,000 baht per square wah or totaling 906,510,000 baht 90 CW TOWER Unit B2202 22nd Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang Sub-District, Huay Kwang District, Bangkok 10310 Tel. +66 (0) 2168-3018-9 -3/8-

1.3 On 21 May 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved ARIYA to enter into three long-term lease agreements for lands, hotel buildings, and common area with other person in accordance with the Wisdom Hotel Management Agreement, for a period of 50 years at the value of 251 million Baht whereas Shining Sun Holding Co., Ltd., the Seller of ARIYA's shares, at that time, failed to place the guarantees to the Company under the Shares Sale and Purchase Agreement. Please clarity the opinion of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committees on the sensibility in the case that ARIYA had additional expenses of 251 million Baht in entering the above mentioned agreements, and the Shareholders' meeting did not approve the said additional expenses, which its value is higher than the value of ARIYA's Shares, whereas the Seller had still failed to perform the Shares Sale and Purchase Agreement in placing the guarantees to the Company. Also, please update the progress of the guarantees placement and obtaining the Chained Brand Hotel management and if the status of such progress is in compliance with the Agreements' terms and condition or not, and how. AnswerIn entering into three long-term lease of lands, hotel's buildings and common area with other parties, the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee had opinion that the negotiation with the chained brand hotel with respect of the Letter of Content was to consider the potential of its competitors in the area of Rayong Province, operation plan of ARIYA and it was required at least 200 rooms in operating as planned. Since Ariya has 67 rooms, ARIYA was needed to lease the buildings from Kanasup Real Estate Co., Ltd. and 168 Estate Co., Ltd. in order to be qualified the chained brand hotel's requirement as to ensure ARIYA as the core operator of Wisdom Hotel project has its full right to operate in long-term period according to the Hotel Management Agreement which is the IHG's standard term. The rental payment in advance is the lessors' conditions for such long-term lease and ARIYA's intention in assuring the long-term lease as required by the chained-brand hotel. With respect of the placement of collateral, the Company's managements had made the demand letter on 19 August 2021 to the Seller of ARIYA's shares and the Company will further inform again if there is any update. The updated status of the chained brand hotel is now in the process of due diligence by the chained brand hotel in considering the possibility of Wisdom Hotel's management. 1.4 Besides the Company recognized impairment loss on the above mentioned asset, under the 2020 Financial Statements, the Company recognized impairment loss on land and golf field in additional. At Quarter 4 of the year 2020, the Company had impairment loss on land at 167 million Baht, representing 32% of the lands' value (the lands' value is 526 million Baht) which is substance amount, and had impairment loss on golf field at 39 million Baht, representing 27% of the golf field's value (the golf field's value is 145 million Baht) so that pleas clarify the causes in recognizing of impairment loss on such asset with the opinion of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee on the sensibility of such impairment loss on asset. 90 CW TOWER Unit B2202 22nd Floor, Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang Sub-District, Huay Kwang District, Bangkok 10310 Tel. +66 (0) 2168-3018-9 -4/8-