Max Power Mining Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.11 million compared to CAD 0.153962 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 3.86 million compared to CAD 0.803527 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.09 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.09 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
Max Power Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 04:48 pm EST
