Max Power Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company. The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada, Quebec, Canada, and Arizona. Its segments include Canadian Exploration Properties, Canadian R&D Project, US Mineral Exploration Property, and US R&D Project. It is focused on the acquisition of interests in, and exploration for, nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group elements (PGE) in the province of Ontario, Canada, and lithium in the province of Quebec, Canada, and in the state of Arizona, United States. It has four exploration properties, consisting of the Nicobat nickel-cobalt-copper-PGE property (the Nicobat Property) located in the Rainy River area of Ontario, Canada, the Corvette Lake lithium claims (the Corvette Property) located in the James Bay district of Quebec, Canada, the Spark lithium claims (the Spark Property) located in the Nunavik area of Quebec, Canada, and the Willcox lithium property (the Willcox Property) located in Arizona.

Sector Diversified Mining