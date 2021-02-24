Max Resource : Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by the TSX Venture 50™ for 2021

Vancouver B.C., February 24, 2021 - MAX RESOURCE CORP.('Max' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: MXR; OTC: MXROF; Frankfurt: M1D2) is pleased to report it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2021 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,600 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The selected Venture 50™ companies have seen tremendous growth over 2020, offered excellent returns to their shareholders, and are actively traded in the market.

'This esteemed award validates the quality copper-silver and gold exploration assets assembled by the Company and recognizes the achievements of our in-country exploration teams in both Colombia and Peru,' commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.

'For 2021, which we anticipate to be the most active year yet, we are committed to maximizing returns for our shareholders,' he concluded.

ABOUT THE VENTURE 50™

The Venture 50™, the Exchange's flagship program, showcases the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners are selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

ABOUT MAX RESOURCE CORP.

Max Resource Corp. is advancing both its district-scale CESAR copper-silver project in Colombia and the newly acquired RT Gold project in Peru. Both projects have potential for the discovery of large-scale mineral deposits; both sedimentary copper-silver and porphyry copper in Colombia and high-grade gold porphyry and massive sulfide in Peru. Max Resource is recognized in the Top 10 Ranking in the Mining Sector of the 2021 TSX Venture 50™.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

