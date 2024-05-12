Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following updated holdings for the members of an institutional reporting group belonging to The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. collectively holding more than 5% of the Company's issued share capital:

Name Transactions Date

range Opening

balance of

shares Closing

balance of

shares Average

transaction

price per

share Starting

%

holdings Closing

%

holdings The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd. -

Nostro Custodian

sale April 10, 2024 698,208 638,208 ILS 826. 56 0.50 % 0.46 % The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd

– Life

insurance

accounts

participating

in profits Decline in

holding April 1, 2024 577,462 0 ILS 841.6 0.41 % 0 % The Phoenix

Investments

House Ltd. -

Mutual

Funds

Investment

Companies TASE share

purchase May 8, 2024 2,159,467.55 2,671,652.7 ILS 848.2 1.55 % 1.92 % The Phoenix

Investments

House Ltd. –

Market

Maker TASE share

sale

-3.15 -35.3 849.1 0 % 0 % The Phoenix

Holdings Ltd

– Provident

Funds and

Provident

Fund

Management

Companies TASE share sale May 8, 2024 12,163,935 9,407,951 849.73 8.73 % 6.75 %

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and two locations in Portugal which opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

