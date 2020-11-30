Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Max Stock Ltd.    MAXO   IL0011685588

MAX STOCK LTD.

(MAXO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/30 10:13:37 am
1408 ILa   -3.56%
10:21aMAX STOCK LTD. : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on December 2, 2020
BU
10:16aMAX STOCK LIMITED : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Max Stock Ltd. : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on December 2, 2020

11/30/2020 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call on December 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international) and provide the conference identification number: 13713851. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Max Stock reported its third quarter 2020 results on Monday, November 29, 2020. A copy of the investor presentation can be found at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 9, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13713851.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 50 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il


© Business Wire 2020
All news about MAX STOCK LTD.
10:21aMAX STOCK LTD. : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on December..
BU
10:16aMAX STOCK LIMITED : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 784 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 84,0 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 078 M 627 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart MAX STOCK LTD.
Duration : Period :
Max Stock Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAX STOCK LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,00 ILS
Last Close Price 14,60 ILS
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Evan Charles Neumann Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ori Max Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zehavit Cohen Chairman
Nir Dagan Chief Financial Officer
Shlomo Zohar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAX STOCK LTD.0.00%627
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION32.14%171 369
TARGET CORPORATION40.22%90 024
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION39.77%54 292
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.52%45 994
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION33.46%14 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ