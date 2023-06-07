Advanced search
Max Stock Limited Announces June 2023 Conference Schedule
PR
05/23Max Stock Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/23Max Stock : Investors Presentation - Q1 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Max Stock Limited Announces June 2023 Conference Schedule

06/07/2023 | 09:22am EDT
CAESAREA, Israel, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company is participating in the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference and the Jefferies 2023 Global Consumer Conference.

A live webcast of the Company's presentation at the Oppenheimer Conference will be available on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 9:00 am ET.  Please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/ to access the link. 

Max Stock is hosting in-person meetings and breakout sessions during the Jefferies Conference which is taking place June 20-21, 2023 in Nantucket, MA. Please contact your Jefferies representative if you are interested in a meeting.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 59 locations throughout Israel and 1 location in Portugal that opened in May 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il   

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-announces-june-2023-conference-schedule-301844989.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited


