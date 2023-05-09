Advanced search
Max Stock announces an EGM for June 2023 - Appointment of a new director

05/09/2023 | 10:06am EDT
CAESAREA, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces the convention of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on June 13, 2023, with one agenda item, as follows:

(1)  Appointing a director (non-external director) to the Company's board of directors - Mr. Erez Nahum

It is proposed to approve the appointment of Mr. Erez Nahum, who has been recommended by Moose Holdco Ltd. ("Moose Holdco") to serve as one of the Company's directors (non-external director), for a term of service commencing from the approval date of his appointment until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice and the relevant voting card can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 59 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-announces-an-egm-for-june-2023--appointment-of-a-new-director-301819679.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
