    539940   INE154U01015

MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(539940)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
95.50 INR   -1.90%
MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES : Acquisition
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Max Ventures and Industries Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
05/17Max Ventures and Industries Limited Appoints Ankit Jain as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Max Ventures and Industries : Acquisition

06/05/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
June 5, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 539940

Name of Scrip: MAXVIL

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Acquisition

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, we wish to inform that Max Estates Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement on June 4, 2022 for acquisition of the 100% equity share capital of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

In this respect, information as required under Annexure I of the Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 issued by SEBI on September 09, 2015 is furnished as under:

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Name of the target entity.

Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited

Details

in

brief

such as

size,

Revenue from Operations*

Total Assets (INR

turnover

etc.

based

on

the

2.

(INR in Lakhs)

in Lakhs)

Financial

Statements

as on

NIL

2279.03

March 31, 2021

Whether the acquisition would

fall within

related

party

transaction(s) and whether the

Acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)

promoter/

promoter

group/

and further the Promoter/

Promoter Group/ Group

2.

group

companies have

any

companies doesn't have any interest in Accord Hotels and

interest

in the

entity

being

acquired? If yes, nature of

Resorts Private Limited.

interest

and

details

thereof

and whether the same is done

at "arm's length.

3. Industry to which the entity Real Estate being acquired belongs.

Objects

and

effects

of

The reason to acquire Accord Hotels and Resorts Private

Limited is to use its only asset i.e. a ~10 acre land parcel

acquisition (including but

not

located in Sector 128, Noida for the purpose of developing

4.

limited

to,

disclosure

of

a mixed use residential

community with an estimated

reasons

for

acquisition

of

saleable area of ~1 Mn Sq. Ft..

target entity, if its business is

outside the main line of

Post-acquisition, Accord

Hotels and Resorts Private

business of the listed entity).

Limited will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Max

S.

Particulars

Details

No.

Estates Limited.

Brief

details

of

any

Obtain necessary statutory approvals as may be required

5.

governmental

or

regulatory

from development authorities i.e. from the Noida Authority

approvals

required for

the

/ YEIDA.

acquisition.

6.

Indicative

time

period

for

Within 45 (Forty Five) days from the date of Execution of

completion of the acquisition.

Share Purchase Agreement.

Nature

of

consideration

-

7.

whether cash consideration or

Cash Consideration

share swap and details of the

same.

Cost of acquisition or the price

8.

at which

the

shares

are

INR 293 cr. (Enterprise value of INR 306 cr.)

acquired.

Percentage

of

shareholding

/

9. control acquired and / or 100% number of shares acquired.

Details of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited

Brief

background

about

the

Brief background about the

The

company

was

entity

acquired

in terms

of

entity acquired in terms of

incorporated

with

the

products/line

of

business

products/line

of business

object

to

conduct

and

acquired,

date

of

acquired

carry

on

the

real estate

incorporation, history of last 3

and real

estate enabled

years

turnover,

country

in

10.

business

which the acquired entity has

Date of incorporation

29/07/2006

presence and

any other

History of last 3 years

FY 2020-21:0.05 lakhs

significant information (in brief)

turnover

FY 2019-20: 0.32 lakhs

FY 2018-19: 0.73 lakhs

Country in

which

the

India

acquired

entity

has

presence

You are requested to take the same on records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Max Ventures and Industries Limited

Ankit Jain

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
