Max Ventures and Industries : Acquisition

June 5, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 539940 Name of Scrip: MAXVIL

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Acquisition

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, we wish to inform that Max Estates Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement on June 4, 2022 for acquisition of the 100% equity share capital of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

In this respect, information as required under Annexure I of the Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 issued by SEBI on September 09, 2015 is furnished as under:

S. Particulars Details No. 1. Name of the target entity. Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited Details in brief such as size, Revenue from Operations* Total Assets (INR turnover etc. based on the 2. (INR in Lakhs) in Lakhs) Financial Statements as on NIL 2279.03 March 31, 2021 Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the Acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s) promoter/ promoter group/ and further the Promoter/ Promoter Group/ Group 2. group companies have any companies doesn't have any interest in Accord Hotels and interest in the entity being acquired? If yes, nature of Resorts Private Limited. interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length.

3. Industry to which the entity Real Estate being acquired belongs.