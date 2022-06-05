Max Ventures and Industries : Acquisition

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Acquisition
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, we wish to inform that Max Estates Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement on June 4, 2022 for acquisition of the 100% equity share capital of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.
In this respect, information as required under Annexure I of the Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 issued by SEBI on September 09, 2015 is furnished as under:
S.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Name of the target entity.
Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited
Details
in
brief
such as
size,
Revenue from Operations*
Total Assets (INR
turnover
etc.
based
on
the
2.
(INR in Lakhs)
in Lakhs)
Financial
Statements
as on
NIL
2279.03
March 31, 2021
Whether the acquisition would
fall within
related
party
transaction(s) and whether the
Acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s)
promoter/
promoter
group/
and further the Promoter/
Promoter Group/ Group
2.
group
companies have
any
companies doesn't have any interest in Accord Hotels and
interest
in the
entity
being
acquired? If yes, nature of
Resorts Private Limited.
interest
and
details
thereof
and whether the same is done
at "arm's length.
3. Industry to which the entity Real Estate being acquired belongs.
Objects
and
effects
of
The reason to acquire Accord Hotels and Resorts Private
Limited is to use its only asset i.e. a ~10 acre land parcel
acquisition (including but
not
located in Sector 128, Noida for the purpose of developing
4.
limited
to,
disclosure
of
a mixed use residential
community with an estimated
reasons
for
acquisition
of
saleable area of ~1 Mn Sq. Ft..
target entity, if its business is
outside the main line of
Post-acquisition, Accord
Hotels and Resorts Private
business of the listed entity).
Limited will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Max
S.
Particulars
Details
No.
Estates Limited.
Brief
details
of
any
Obtain necessary statutory approvals as may be required
5.
governmental
or
regulatory
from development authorities i.e. from the Noida Authority
approvals
required for
the
/ YEIDA.
acquisition.
6.
Indicative
time
period
for
Within 45 (Forty Five) days from the date of Execution of
completion of the acquisition.
Share Purchase Agreement.
Nature
of
consideration
-
7.
whether cash consideration or
Cash Consideration
share swap and details of the
same.
Cost of acquisition or the price
8.
at which
the
shares
are
INR 293 cr. (Enterprise value of INR 306 cr.)
acquired.
Percentage
of
shareholding
/
9. control acquired and / or 100% number of shares acquired.
Details of Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 16:31:01 UTC.