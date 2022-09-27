Max Ventures and Industries : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

September 27, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 539940 Name of Scrip: MAXVIL Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Agreement(s) Dear Sir/ Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulation, we wish to inform that Max Estates Limited ("MEL"), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed Share Subscription Agreement and Amended & Restated Shareholders' Agreement ("Agreements") with New York Life Insurance Company ("New York Life") on September 26, 2022 for further investment by MEL and New York Life in the equity share capital of Max Square Limited (CIN: U70200UP2019PLC118369) in the same exiting ratio 51:49, respectively, in one or more tranches subject to requisite approval(s). In this respect, information as required under Annexure I of the Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 issued by SEBI on September 09, 2015 is furnished as under: S. Particulars Details No. 1. Name(s) of parties with whom The Agreements are entered into between MEL, Max the Agreement is entered Square Limited and New York Life 2. Purpose of entering into the Max Square Limited will utilize the said investment for Agreement purchase/ construction/ development of 2 (two) land parcels admeasuring 1.96 acres each situated in Sector 129, Noida (U.P.), India ("Land Parcels"), which were auctioned by Axis Bank Limited, which currently holds the leasehold rights of development of commercial office space at FAR of 4 (Total FAR: ~685,000 Sqft.) on the Land Parcels 2. Shareholding, if any, in the MEL holds 51% and New York Life holds 49% of the equity entity with whom the Agreement share capital in Max Square Limited. Further, there is no is executed shareholding held by Company in New York Life. 3. Significant terms of the a) The Board of Max Square Limited will have equal Agreement (in brief) special representation from MEL and New York Life, so long as rights like right to appoint MEL and New York Life continue to hold their respective directors, first right to share proportionate shareholding. In addition, Max Square subscription in case of issuance Limited shall have independent directors on Board in of shares, right to restrict any accordance with applicable law; change in capital structure etc. b) MEL and New York Life shall have pre-emptive right for subscription to fresh issuance of securities of Max Square Limited proportionate to their shareholding; and

S. Particulars Details No. MEL and New York Life will have affirmative rights with respect to agreed matters pertaining to capital structure, management and operations of Max Square Limited. 4. Whether, the said parties are New York Life is not related to the promoter/promoter related to promoter/promoter group/ group companies in any manner group/ group companies in any manner. If yes, nature of relationship 5. Whether the transaction would Yes and the same is at arm's length. fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms' length" 6. In case of issuance of shares to It is proposed to issue following securities to MEL and New the parties, details of issue York Life: price, class of shares issued a) Equity Share of INR 10 each at par as follows: (i) 10,20,00,000 Equity Shares to MEL; and (ii) 9,80,00,000 Equity Shares to New York Life. b) Compulsorily Convertible Debentures ("CCDs") of INR 10 each at par as follows: (i) 10,20,00,000 CCDs to MEL; and (ii) 9,80,00,000 CCDs to New York Life. 7. Any other disclosures related to None such agreements, viz., details of nominee on the board of directors of the listed entity, potential conflict of interest arising out of such agreements, etc. Further please find enclosed herewith a press release being issued by the Company. You are requested to take the same on records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Max Ventures and Industries Limited Ankit Jain Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl.: As above

Max Estates onboards New York Life Insurance Company (NYL), as co-investor for its Office Project at Noida 27th September 2022, New Delhi: Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL), announced its SPV, Max Square Limited's, successful bid for two land parcels auctioned by Axis Bank for a total cost of Rs. 220 crores, in early August, subject to customary statutory approvals. Both land parcels, in Sector 129, Noida, are spread across ~4 acres combined and are contiguous to Max Estates' under-construction grade A+ commercial office project, 'Max Square' which is the 3rd office development by Max Estates in Delhi NCR. Max Estates has now announced that it has onboarded New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), US based mutual life insurance company as an equity co-investor in a structure that already houses 2.66 acres of land on which Max Square is being developed. The addition of another ~4 acre of land, in the same SPV, will enable the development of ~6.6 acre of mixed use campus. New York Life proposes to invest Rs. 196 crores for a 49% equity stake. Max Estates will be responsible for the final delivery of the project and will be entitled to a development fee on the same. The total development potential of the ~6.6 acre campus including the currently under construction Max Square (~0.7 Mn square feet) is ~ 2.0 Mn square feet. This will not only provide prospective tenants of Max Square an option to expand, but also enable access to an integrated mixed-use campus that will be unique to this micro market. The development will have direct access to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, offering excellent connectivity to and from Noida, Delhi and broader Delhi NCR via both road and metro. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO of MaxVIL said, "New York Life Insurance Company has a long-standing relationship with Max Group and Max Estates, and has been a valued partner with us through our journey". This transaction will enable Max Estates to expand its CRE portfolio while achieving its aspiration of becoming a leading real estate player in the Delhi NCR region." About Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL): MaxVIL Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL), a part of the leading Indian multi-business conglomerate Max Group, owns and operates a real estate business through its 100% subsidiary, Max Estates. MaxVIL also has a real estate services & management company - Max Asset Services. MaxVIL is listed on NSE and BSE. Max Estates Limited Established in 2016, Max Estates Limited is the real estate arm of the Max Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of MaxVIL. Its vision is to bring the Group's values of Excellence, Credibility and Sevabhav to the Indian real estate sector. Its marquee projects include a one-of-its-kind commercial office space Max Towers, on the edge of South Delhi that opened its doors in 2019, Max House - a re-development of office campus and 222 Rajpur, a luxury residential villa community on Rajpur Road, Dehradun. It aims to create, build and operate Grade A+ office spaces in Delhi-NCR. The company has entered into a partnership with New York Life